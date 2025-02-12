Mackie Academy pupil Aleisha cooks up a storm to secure place in London culinary final

A Mackie Academy pupil has secured her spot in the final of the biggest school culinary competition in the UK.

Aleisha Begg, who is in fourth year at the school, will travel to London next month to compete in the Springboard FutureChef National UK Final.

She successfully secured her spot after impressing the judges with her skill and flavours at the regional finals on February 4.

During the event at Moray College in Elgin, the teenager was tasked with designing and presenting two courses – a main dish and a dessert – within a strict budget and timings.

Aleisha cooked a roast fillet of Coley, landed in Peterhead, for her main course.

She served it with warm crushed potato and smoked Coley salad, tender stem broccoli, Shetland mussels and white wine sauce with a dill oil.

That was followed by an impressive blood orange zest-scented cheesecake completed with a Scottish heather honey Chantilly and a chocolate crumb.

The competition enables school pupils to develop their cooking skills and develop industry links with local chefs.

Those who take part also receive guidance and support on culinary career routes, including further education and apprenticeship opportunities.

Aleisha Begg heading to FutureChef finals in London

Throughout the process, Aleisha has been supported by Mackie Academy home economics teacher Kirsty Wilson.

And she’s also been mentored by Tyron Ellul, head chef at The Tollbooth in Stonehaven.

Kirsty said: “We are incredibly proud of Aleisha and all of the hard work, determination and effort that she has demonstrated while preparing for this competition.

“The countless hours of work that Aleisha has put in to practicing making her dishes have paid off.

“Our school values are teamwork, integrity, commitment and excellence, and we believe that Aleisha embodies these brilliantly.”

Head Teacher Louise Moir added: “We are extremely proud of Aleisha in all that she’s achieved.

“Aleisha is a wonderful example of a pupil who is willing to challenge themselves and her dedication has certainly been recognised with her win.

“Our thanks as a school go to Miss Wilson, Tyron Ellul and his team at the Tolbooth as well as Graeme Strachan and his colleagues at Springboard.

“We’ll be sending Aleisha off to the final in London with all of our support and encouragement from Mackie Academy.”

Aleisha will compete against the other winners of the regional finals at the FutureChef National Final on March 24.