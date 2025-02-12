Mackie Academy pupil Aleisha cooks up a storm to secure place in London culinary final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mackie Academy pupil Aleisha cooks up a storm to secure place in London culinary final

The S4 youngster impressed FutureChef judges at the regional final in Elgin earlier this month.

By Ellie Milne
Aleisha Begg
Aleisha Begg will look to impress at the finals in London next month. Image: Mackie Academy.

A Mackie Academy pupil has secured her spot in the final of the biggest school culinary competition in the UK.

Aleisha Begg, who is in fourth year at the school, will travel to London next month to compete in the Springboard FutureChef National UK Final.

She successfully secured her spot after impressing the judges with her skill and flavours at the regional finals on February 4.

During the event at Moray College in Elgin, the teenager was tasked with designing and presenting two courses – a main dish and a dessert – within a strict budget and timings.

Aleisha Begg chopping food
Aleisha hard at work during the regional finals in Elgin. Image: Mackie Academy.

Aleisha cooked a roast fillet of Coley, landed in Peterhead, for her main course.

She served it with warm crushed potato and smoked Coley salad, tender stem broccoli, Shetland mussels and white wine sauce with a dill oil.

That was followed by an impressive blood orange zest-scented cheesecake completed with a Scottish heather honey Chantilly and a chocolate crumb.

The competition enables school pupils to develop their cooking skills and develop industry links with local chefs.

Those who take part also receive guidance and support on culinary career routes, including further education and apprenticeship opportunities.

Two plates of food side-by-side
Aleisha’s two-course meal impressed the judges. Image: Mackie Academy.

Aleisha Begg heading to FutureChef finals in London

Throughout the process, Aleisha has been supported by Mackie Academy home economics teacher Kirsty Wilson.

And she’s also been mentored by Tyron Ellul, head chef at The Tollbooth in Stonehaven.

Kirsty said: “We are incredibly proud of Aleisha and all of the hard work, determination and effort that she has demonstrated while preparing for this competition.

“The countless hours of work that Aleisha has put in to practicing making her dishes have paid off.

“Our school values are teamwork, integrity, commitment and excellence, and we believe that Aleisha embodies these brilliantly.”

Aleisha Begg holding FutureChef certificate
The fourth year pupil was crowned winner of the FutureChef regional finals in Elgin on February 4. Image: Mackie Academy.

Head Teacher Louise Moir added: “We are extremely proud of Aleisha in all that she’s achieved.

“Aleisha is a wonderful example of a pupil who is willing to challenge themselves and her dedication has certainly been recognised with her win.

“Our thanks as a school go to Miss Wilson, Tyron Ellul and his team at the Tolbooth as well as Graeme Strachan and his colleagues at Springboard.

“We’ll be sending Aleisha off to the final in London with all of our support and encouragement from Mackie Academy.”

Aleisha will compete against the other winners of the regional finals at the FutureChef National Final on March 24.

Conversation