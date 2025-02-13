Ellon butcher opens new family business after decades of working in the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon butcher opens new family business after decades of working in the town

Barry's Butchery welcomed its first customers on Monday.

Noah, 3, Kai, 18, Barry, Marie-Ann, and Olly, 7, outside Barry's Butchery
Noah, 3, Kai, 18, Barry, Marie-Ann, and Olly, 7, outside Barry's Butchery on opening day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

After three decades of working as a butcher in Ellon, Barry Bartlet has decided to branch out on his own.

The 46-year-old welcomed his first customers through the doors of Barry’s Butchery on Monday.

The new shop, which can be found at Neil Ross Square on Bridge Street, was an exciting but nerve-wracking move for the experienced butcher.

Barry's Butchery sign
Barry has opened Barry’s Butchery after three decades of working as a butcher in the town. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It’s all I’ve done since I left school,” he told The Press and Journal.

“I have thought about branching out by myself for a long time but had just never taken the plunge.

“It was a tough decision – and a scary one as well. I’ve worked at Costcutter and then Greens in the town for 30 years.

“We decided it was finally time to go out on our own and see how it would all go.”

Barry and Marie-Ann Bartlet inside the new shop
Barry and Marie-Ann Bartlet inside the new shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

For Barry, the main motivation for starting his own business was his family.

“Barry’s very much a family man,” his wife Marie-Ann, 41, said.

“He wanted to have something for the boys and something which fitted around our family life.

“We thought this was a perfect spot – they’ll all grow up knowing this shop.”

Barry’s Butchery opens in Ellon

Counters at Barry's Butchery
The family business welcomed its first customers on Monday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The couple first viewed the empty unit on Bridge Street in July last year and have been working hard ever since to turn it into the perfect butcher shop.

They designed the space themselves and with help from friends they gradually saw their vision come to life.

Barry, who lives in Newburgh, said: “We played about with some names at the start but everyone knows my name so Barry’s Butchery made sense.

Marie-Ann and Barry Bartlet with team members Harry Stuart and Anne Anderson
Marie-Ann and Barry Bartlet with team members Harry Stuart and Anne Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Ever since we announced it the response from the public has been unbelievable.”

On Monday, Barry was finally able to open the butchery alongside his team, his son Kai, 18, and the couple’s boys Olly, seven, and Noah, three.

Marie-Ann, who is head chef at the New Inn Hotel in Ellon, will also be sharing her expertise at the new shop.

Display of meat at Barry's Butchery
A selection of the products available at Barry’s Butchery. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

She said: “We want to be affordable and offer different products for people, as well as being a traditional butchery.

“We also want to get that family feel across and make it comfortable for the customers.

“The butchers can be a daunting place if you don’t know what you’re looking for.”

Barry’s Butchery will be open Monday to Saturday.

