£200k cannabis farm uncovered in raid on Blackburn home

Officers have uncovered a cannabis farm at a home in Blackburn with four men due in court following the find.

After receiving a report of a possible cannabis farm at a property in Tradlin Circle, Blackburn, police executed a search wherein they found “extensive cannabis cultivation”.

In total, officers seized a total of 278 plants worth an estimated street value of £200,000.

Four men aged, 34, 42, 30, and 27 were arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 12.

Sergeant Mark Adam said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to the community as this enforcement action was only possible due to information provided by members of the public.

“Serious and organised crime remains a priority, and we are committed to detecting and disrupting criminal activity. We rely on the public to provide us with information to help us to do so.’’

If you suspect illegal activity, call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.