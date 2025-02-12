A90 closed due to two-car crash south of Laurencekirk

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been closed in both directions following a two-car crash near Laurencekirk.

The accident took place at about 10am on the A90, south of Laurencekirk.

It is understood to have involved two cars.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance have been called to the scene.

The fire service confirmed they have sent three appliances.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10:22 to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A90 near Laurencekirk.

“We dispatched two ambulances, three special operations response teams (SORT), a trauma team, and one air ambulance to the scene.”

Police confirmed they had closed the A90 road between Laurencekirk and North Water Bridge.

Traffic Scotland is reporting diversions are in place through Marykirk and is advising motorists to seek an alternative route.

