Vehicle ‘significantly’ damaged after debris flies off back of truck on A98 road

A vehicle has been significantly damaged after debris flew off a flatbed truck while travelling along the A98.

Police said a white flatbed truck transporting garden debris was heading east towards Cullen when a large piece of wood came off the back.

The piece of wood ended up striking the vehicle behind it, causing “significant damage”.

The driver was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

The incident took place at about 8pm on Monday February 3, along the A98 between Findochty and Cullen.

And police in Buckie are now appealing to the public to help with their investigation.

Drivers who may have been in the area at the time are asked to check any dash-cam footage and contact Police Scotland if they hold any relevant information.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 3170 of February 3.