Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Bins shake’ at rat-infested lane in the Green as litter piles up around Aberdeen flats

Pet owners have been warned as steps are taken to eradicate the rodents.

By Derry Alldritt
A poster at the entrance to Martin's Lane warns over a rat infestation. Image: Supplied.
Residents in Aberdeen’s historic Merchant Quarter have been warned about a rat infestation as food waste and litter lie scattered outside flats.

Pest control officers are carrying out daily checks in Martin’s Lane.

The owner of a nearby shop has described hearing the bins shaking before seeing a “large” rodent on the street.

Posters on lamp posts in the Green warn pet owners that rat poison has been laid in the street.

They advise that dogs should be kept on leads at all times and that owners should seek veterinary help if pets appear to have swallowed any rodenticide.

Meanwhile, bins in the rat-infested area are overflowing, and waste can be seen lying across several parts of the lane, including a soiled mattress.

Litter lies outside the flats in and around Martin’s Lane. Image: Supplied.

Bradley Lumsden, co-owner of Fit’Sin, recalled an encounter with the rats when he went outside and saw one of the large black bins vibrating.

The rubbish issue has gotten progressively worse over the past month, according to the shop owner.

He said: “I have on two occasions seen the rats near the black bins on Martin’s Lane behind the shop, climbing in and making noise.

Rats and litter around Martin’s Lane

“They were quite large. I heard them before I saw them. The bin was shaking and rattling.”

Mr Lumsden, during his encounter with the rats, noted that one of the residents who lives in the area seemed “unfazed” as they walked by the scene.

Another local business owner, who did not wish to be named, praised the council for taking a “proactive approach” to dealing with the rats.

They admitted the area does have a rubbish issue.

Black bins are overfilled with rubbish around them. Image: Supplied.

Aberdeen City Council notices say steps are being taken to tackle the problem.

They read: “We are treating the rat infestation in this area.

“Please ensure pets are kept on a lead at all times.

“Contact your vet immediately should you suspect your pet may have ingested any rodenticide.

Aberdeen City Council Pest Control will check the area daily.”

Signs announce a rat infestation at Martin’s Lane, the Green. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment.

Martin’s Lane in the Green is just yards away from the ongoing work to develop the new Aberdeen market.

The news comes days after the operator behind the venue revealed its name would be Flint.

McGinty’s Group lifted the lid on how they plan to make the modern development linking Union Street and the historic Green a memorable destination venue.

