Crews tackle fire at Den of Maidencraig Nature Reserve in Aberdeen

Crews have tackled a blaze at a nature reserve in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Den of Maidencraig at about 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at in an area behind Maidencraig Wynd.

Two appliances were sent to the scene from the fire station on North Anderson Drive.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed they received the call at 7.34pm.

Crews worked for about an hour to dampen down the flames and left the scene by 8.45pm.

Police officers were also in attendance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

