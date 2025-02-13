Man, 62, dies in crash involving lorry and van on A90 near Laurencekirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 62, dies in crash involving lorry and van on A90 near Laurencekirk

The passenger of the van died at the scene while two men were taken to hospital.

By Ross Hempseed
SCAA as well as police, fire and ambulance are on the scene. Image: Fubar News.
A man has died after a crash on the A90 involving a van and a lorry south of Laurencekirk.

The crash happened around 10am on Wednesday, February 12, on the A90 road between Laurencekirk and North Water Bridge.

It involved a silver Mercedes Vito van and a grey Mercedes HGV.

Emergency services including police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance were deployed to the scene.

However, the 62-year-old male passenger of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old male driver of the van was flown by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Man dies while two men hospitalised in A90 crash

The 52-year-old driver of the lorry was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The A90 a busy route through the north-east was closed for 12 hours while police carried out their investigation.

Road Policing Sergeant David Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers.

“I would also ask drivers to please check your dash-cams and if you have any footage that could help with our investigation, contact officers.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0924 of 12 February 2025.

