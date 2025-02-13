Man, 62, dies in crash involving lorry and van on A90 near Laurencekirk

A man has died after a crash on the A90 involving a van and a lorry south of Laurencekirk.

The crash happened around 10am on Wednesday, February 12, on the A90 road between Laurencekirk and North Water Bridge.

It involved a silver Mercedes Vito van and a grey Mercedes HGV.

Emergency services including police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance were deployed to the scene.

However, the 62-year-old male passenger of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old male driver of the van was flown by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Man dies while two men hospitalised in A90 crash

The 52-year-old driver of the lorry was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The A90 a busy route through the north-east was closed for 12 hours while police carried out their investigation.

Road Policing Sergeant David Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers.

“I would also ask drivers to please check your dash-cams and if you have any footage that could help with our investigation, contact officers.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0924 of 12 February 2025.