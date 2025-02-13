Revealed: Threatened Aberdeenshire libraries SAVED as locals force council U-turn

Under-threat Aberdeenshire libraries, initially planned to close by the end of last year, will remain open after locals won the battle to save them.

The local authority announced plans to close 13 facilities across the region in November, causing uproar in affected areas.

Residents were quick to take action against the closures, and five petitions to keep them open were set up, collectively gathering thousands of signatures.

Some even made sure their voices were heard loud and clear by holding protests outside their beloved libraries in a bid to save them.

Since then, a number of public sessions were held giving residents the chance to have their say on how the library services should continue in the future.

After months of dicussions, members of the communities committee today reviewed public feedback and made their decision on what should happen to the facilities.

‘Open as usual’ at Rosehearty, Kintore, Insch and Newtonhill

Rosehearty will remain open with its hours increasing to ten hours per week, while Kintore Library will be accessible for 15 hours a week.

Current provision at the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill will stay the same.

Centre staff and council chiefs are keen to improve and grow the library service there.

Meanwhile, Insch Library will continue to run from the Institute building on Rannes Street.

The service could have been moved to the underused Insch Community Centre.

However, following talks with residents and trustees, it was decided that the “best thing” was to keep it exactly where it is.

All locations could be enhanced even further as volunteers may be trained to offer additional services such as Bookbug or various clubs.

Community takeover at Balmedie, Strichen and New Pitsligo

The buildings at Balmedie, Strichen and New Pitsligo could also remain open – but under new ownership.

Community groups in each village have expressed an interest in taking the venues off the council’s hands through a community asset transfer.

Central Buchan councillor Anne Simpson said she was “delighted” that the venues will stay open.

She added: “New Pitsligo is one of our most deprived communities, it is lacking in services.

“But this community hub that is proposed will go a huge way to ensure that we get a good outcome there.”

A similar change could be coming to Cairnbulg. However, the group looking to do this isn’t quite ready to press ahead with a plan just yet.

Councillors were told that the asset transfer process could take between six to 12 months to complete.

In the meantime, locals will be granted a ‘licence to occupy’ so the library service can remain accessible as usual until the deals are done.

Fraserburgh councillor James Adams recalled his own experience at Cairnbulg, while trying to persuade committee members to keep it open.

He said: “I grew up using the library as a school boy in the village.

“Members of my family continue to use the service, including my late grandfather who was still getting books delivered to his house until his final weeks.

“I know how much it means to people in Cairnbulg and Inverallochy.”

Alternative locations for all three libraries are also being looked at in the background just in case the transfers fall through.

Boddam Library to close for good

While most of the threatened libraries have avoided the axe, however, the one in Boddam has reached its final chapter.

Services at Boddam are expected to be hosted elsewhere and the building will be shuttered.

Council officers are looking at moving the service to the Public Hall, Boddam School or the Boddam Hub.

This move has been made as no alternative group has come forward to take on the site.

Talks to continue for four remaining libraries

Meanwhile, further discussions will be held around the future of Inverbervie, Cruden Bay, Newmachar and Macduff libraries.

It is understood there are several groups that could take on at least two of the sites.

But, the council has requested more time to carry out further talks.

The fate of these buildings is expected to be revealed in June, while any other changes to either of the under-threat venues should come into force by April 1.

