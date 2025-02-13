Video: Emotional scenes as Stonehaven skipper Ian Balgowan makes final journey from the harbour

Stonehaven residents lined the town’s harbour today to pay a poignant tribute to beloved skipper Ian Balgowan.

Emotional crowds looked on as the fisherman made his final trip from the harbour through the auld toon towards his final resting place.

The much-loved family man died last month at the age of 79.

A celebration of his life was held this morning in Fetteresso Parish Church.

A hearse, led by a piper, carried Ian through the streets he spent so much time in and through the community in which he was such a well-known face.

Ian’s coffin could be seen accompanied by flowers and his yellow fisherman’s boots.

A final farewell to Ian Balgowan

Volunteers from the Tolbooth Museum and the RNLI stood on the Old Pier as the cortege made its way slowly past, pipe music echoing in the air.

The procession then made its way up High Street as yet more onlookers watched on.

Ian was known for being the captain of The Harvester – of which there is a sculpture on the Stonehaven waterfront.

Following his death, it was said that the town’s harbour “will never be the same”.

Those close to Ian, who spent almost six decades at sea, will remember him as a “loving” Aberdeenshire grandfather.

Evelyne McAllan, Ian’s daughter, paid tribute to her “hard-working” dad.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the 48-year-old said Stonehaven had “lost one its characters” and that she and her siblings had been “blessed” by the life Ian gave them.

He became known fondly in the area during his life – whether through his prominent position at the Stonehaven harbour museum or simply by “arresting” passers-by for a lengthy chat while sweeping at the docks.

Stonehaven Harbour Master Jimmy Brown told us: “The harbour will never be the same again. We are running out of people like him.”

