Video: Emotional scenes as Stonehaven skipper Ian Balgowan makes final journey from the harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Emotional scenes as Stonehaven skipper Ian Balgowan makes final journey from the harbour

Mourners lined the streets as a piper played in tribute to the fisherman.

By Derry Alldritt

Stonehaven residents lined the town’s harbour today to pay a poignant tribute to beloved skipper Ian Balgowan.

Emotional crowds looked on as the fisherman made his final trip from the harbour through the auld toon towards his final resting place.

The much-loved family man died last month at the age of 79.

Mr Balgowan in a striped jumper and fisherman's cap, holding a pair of yellow welly boots, that must have been much-used on board.
Stonehaven fisherman Ian Balgowan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A celebration of his life was held this morning in Fetteresso Parish Church.

A hearse, led by a piper, carried Ian through the streets he spent so much time in and through the community in which he was such a well-known face.

Ian’s coffin could be seen accompanied by flowers and his yellow fisherman’s boots.

Ian Balgowan’s coffin and his yellow boots. Image: Jim Stephen.

A final farewell to Ian Balgowan

Volunteers from the Tolbooth Museum and the RNLI stood on the Old Pier as the cortege made its way slowly past, pipe music echoing in the air.

The procession then made its way up High Street as yet more onlookers watched on.

Fellow members of the Tolbooth Museum volunteer group say goodbye to their former colleague. Image: Jim Stephen.
People pay their respects to beloved fisherman Ian Balgowan. Image: Jim Stephen.
The procession makes its way on to High Street. Image: Jim Stephen.

Ian was known for being the captain of The Harvester – of which there is a sculpture on the Stonehaven waterfront.

Following his death, it was said that the town’s harbour “will never be the same”.

Those close to Ian, who spent almost six decades at sea, will remember him as a “loving” Aberdeenshire grandfather.

Evelyne McAllan, Ian’s daughter, paid tribute to her “hard-working” dad.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the 48-year-old said Stonehaven had “lost one its characters” and that she and her siblings had been “blessed” by the life Ian gave them.

He became known fondly in the area during his life – whether through his prominent position at the Stonehaven harbour museum or simply by “arresting” passers-by for a lengthy chat while sweeping at the docks.

Stonehaven Harbour Master Jimmy Brown told us: “The harbour will never be the same again. We are running out of people like him.”

Read more

Heartfelt tributes for Stonehaven skipper Ian Balgowan, who has died aged 79

Conversation