Sentence deferred on Peterhead woman who bought cannabis ‘in bulk’

A Peterhead woman concerned in the supply of drugs will be sentenced next month after officers raided her home and found cannabis worth up to £2,000.

Chelsea Hutchison, 32, appeared at her hometown sheriff court to plead guilty to supplying the class B drug on November 16 last year.

The case, which had been earmarked for trial, faced a delayed start while expert witnesses were given the opportunity to examine the evidence.

When matters resumed, defence agent Sam Milligan tendered Hutchison’s guilty plea to Sheriff Craig Findlater.

“I strongly suspect my lord will obtain reports, but to provide some degree of context, the experts examined the various productions pertinent to the execution of the search warrant on the 16th of November – one of those amounted to 74g and was effectively discarded from the calculation,” he added.

“What is left there, it’s accepted, is in excess of personal usage. Ms Hutchison and her then-partner or boyfriend were essentially buying in bulk.”

Thousands in street value

Fiscal depute Rebecca Oakley told the court officers spotted Hutchison and her partner on the street on the day of the offence “in a somewhat suspicious manner” before carrying out a drugs search warrant.

“A number of items were recovered from various locations,” she said.

They included scales and self-seal bags.

Ms Hutchison added: “Alongside that, cannabis was recovered from various different different places where it was being stored.”

In addition to the unusable 74g, 158g in a useable form was recovered from her Pinewood Place home.

Sold in bulk, it could have fetched £900 or about £2,000 if sold in smaller quantities.

Sheriff Findlater bailed Hutchison for the preparation of social work reports on her circumstances. She will return to court when these are complete for sentencing.