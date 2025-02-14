Sentence deferred on Peterhead woman who bought cannabis ‘in bulk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sentence deferred on Peterhead woman who bought cannabis ‘in bulk’

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard Chelsea Hutchison, 32, and her partner would buy the drug in large quantities.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead woman concerned in the supply of drugs will be sentenced next month after officers raided her home and found cannabis worth up to £2,000.

Chelsea Hutchison, 32, appeared at her hometown sheriff court to plead guilty to supplying the class B drug on November 16 last year.

The case, which had been earmarked for trial, faced a delayed start while expert witnesses were given the opportunity to examine the evidence.

When matters resumed, defence agent Sam Milligan tendered Hutchison’s guilty plea to Sheriff Craig Findlater.

“I strongly suspect my lord will obtain reports, but to provide some degree of context, the experts examined the various productions pertinent to the execution of the search warrant on the 16th of November – one of those amounted to 74g and was effectively discarded from the calculation,” he added.

“What is left there, it’s accepted, is in excess of personal usage. Ms Hutchison and her then-partner or boyfriend were essentially buying in bulk.”

Thousands in street value

Fiscal depute Rebecca Oakley told the court officers spotted Hutchison and her partner on the street on the day of the offence “in a somewhat suspicious manner” before carrying out a drugs search warrant.

“A number of items were recovered from various locations,” she said.

They included scales and self-seal bags.

Ms Hutchison added: “Alongside that, cannabis was recovered from various different different places where it was being stored.”

In addition to the unusable 74g, 158g in a useable form was recovered from her Pinewood Place home.

Sold in bulk, it could have fetched £900 or about £2,000 if sold in smaller quantities.

Sheriff Findlater bailed Hutchison for the preparation of social work reports on her circumstances. She will return to court when these are complete for sentencing.