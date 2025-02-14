Can this Durris B&B hit the high notes on Four in a Bed?

A boutique bed and breakfast in Durris will feature in an upcoming episode of Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Bogenraith House will be one of four B&Bs visited during next week’s run of episodes – but will it hit the high notes with its guests?

Marilyn Childs Duncan took over the business just two weeks before the first lockdown in 2020 and has spent the past five years making it her own.

The singer is in charge of the day-to-day at the B&B while her mum Agnes Bulloch, 84, “brings the glamour”.

“I decorated it all myself – it’s very unique and out there,” Marilyn said.

“Bling and elegance all mushed together.

“Fur and feathers, chandeliers – it’s really something else.

“People from different walks of life and from all over the world come to visit.

“And we’re thriving, especially in the summer.”

Durris B&B to appear on Four in a Bed

The mother-and-daughter duo will appear together on Four in a Bed throughout next week’s episodes.

The show features B&B owners visiting each other’s establishments before paying what they consider a fair amount for their stay.

“Normally I’d greet my customers and show them their room but I couldn’t do that because of the way they film it,” Marilyn said.

“I was just able to say hi, tell them the price and give them the key.

“Everything else is as it would be.”

As well as hosting from Bogenraith House, Marilyn and Agnes visited Blackfriars in Inverness, Cairngorms Glamping in Strathdon and the Lovat Hotel in Perth for the show.

They are excited to see everything unfold on the TV – including Marilyn’s singing – after taking part in the filming a year ago.

“It’s such hard work, especially for poor mum,” Marilyn said.

“Filming all day is full on, but it’s amazing to part of it.

“It’s such an experience to see how it is all done.

“All the family will be watching and everyone I know through my singing.

“I’m excited but nervous, too.”

Find out what the B&B owners think about Bogenraith House when Four in a Bed airs at 5pm on Channel 4 next week.