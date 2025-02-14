Can this Durris B&B hit the high notes on Four in a Bed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Can this Durris B&B hit the high notes on Four in a Bed?

The B&B owners visit Blackfriars in Inverness and Cairngorms Glamping in Strathdon during the show.

By Ellie Milne
Bogenraith House exterior
Bogenraith House is run by Marilyn Childs Duncan and her mum, Agnes Bulloch. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan

A boutique bed and breakfast in Durris will feature in an upcoming episode of Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Bogenraith House will be one of four B&Bs visited during next week’s run of episodes – but will it hit the high notes with its guests?

Marilyn Childs Duncan took over the business just two weeks before the first lockdown in 2020 and has spent the past five years making it her own.

The singer is in charge of the day-to-day at the B&B while her mum Agnes Bulloch, 84, “brings the glamour”.

Marilyn Childs Duncan and her mum, Agnes Bulloch
Marilyn Childs Duncan and her mum, Agnes Bulloch. Image: Supplied.

“I decorated it all myself – it’s very unique and out there,” Marilyn said.

“Bling and elegance all mushed together.

“Fur and feathers, chandeliers – it’s really something else.

“People from different walks of life and from all over the world come to visit.

“And we’re thriving, especially in the summer.”

Bedroom at Bogenraith House
Marilyn decorated the B&B herself. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan.

Durris B&B to appear on Four in a Bed

The mother-and-daughter duo will appear together on Four in a Bed throughout next week’s episodes.

The show features B&B owners visiting each other’s establishments before paying what they consider a fair amount for their stay.

“Normally I’d greet my customers and show them their room but I couldn’t do that because of the way they film it,” Marilyn said.

Bogenraith House grounds
Bogenraith House is located in Durris. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan.

“I was just able to say hi, tell them the price and give them the key.

“Everything else is as it would be.”

As well as hosting from Bogenraith House, Marilyn and Agnes visited Blackfriars in Inverness, Cairngorms Glamping in Strathdon and the Lovat Hotel in Perth for the show.

They are excited to see everything unfold on the TV – including Marilyn’s singing – after taking part in the filming a year ago.

Bogenraith House stairs
The episode featuring Bogenraith House will air on Tuesday. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan.

“It’s such hard work, especially for poor mum,” Marilyn said.

“Filming all day is full on, but it’s amazing to part of it.

“It’s such an experience to see how it is all done.

“All the family will be watching and everyone I know through my singing.

“I’m excited but nervous, too.”

Find out what the B&B owners think about Bogenraith House when Four in a Bed airs at 5pm on Channel 4 next week.

Conversation