Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Community unites to mark first anniversary of child’s death after swimming pool tragedy

The special Harry Potter-themed artwork to Jessica Rennie reads: "The wand chooses the wizard. Always follow your dreams."

By Dale Haslam
Jessica Rennie, 10, tragically died a year ago this week. Image: Jessica Rennie's family
Loved ones of an Aberdeen schoolgirl who died a year ago today have been remembering her on the anniversary of the tragedy.

Jessica Rennie, 10, of Woodside, passed away on February 13 after getting into difficulty at Northfield Pool.

The Kittybrewster Primary pupil’s mum Kelly Beattie and stepdad Kevin Beattie worked with staff and volunteers at Fersands and Fountain Community Projects to build a poignant memorial to Jessica, who loved all things Harry Potter.

A space in her memory

They have created a quiet space in the Off the Rails Community Garden at the side of the Woodside Fountain Centre on Marquis Road where people can go to remember Jessica and sit in quiet reflection.

We photographed the memorial space with the support of Jessica’s family.

The Jessica Rennie memorial at The Woodside Fountain Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

To mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, loved ones placed balloons carrying touching messages to Jessica.

Others left floral tributes and a special Harry Potter-themed artwork was decorated.

It includes Jessica’s name, the day she was born and the day she passed away – along with a touching message.

‘Always follow your dreams’

It reads: “The wand chooses the wizard. Always follow your dreams. Love mum, stepdad and brother Kevin.”

The artwork includes the snake logo of Slytherin – one of the four Hogwarts houses from Harry Potter.

Jessica loved Harry Potter and her family have created a Harry Potter-themed artwork in her memory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The memorial space also has a centrepiece tree with a heart-shaped message attached that reads: “Sister. The memories we’ve shared only make me miss you more.”

Jessica’s loved ones felt it was important to create the memorial because Jessica always tried to help people in need.

‘She is missed every minute of every day’

Her mum Kelly said: “When I feel like giving up, Jessica shows me little signs to keep going.

The touching message attached to Jessica’s memorial tree. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It could be anything like a song on the radio or a white feather falling beside me.”

She added: “Jessica still gets spoiled.

“She has a big storage unit with keepsakes for memories and things that have been bought for her that we know she would like.”

Her stepdad, Kevin said: “We would give anything to have Jessica at home with us.

“She is missed every single minute of every day.

“Jessica knew what she wanted and decided things for herself.

“We always supported her in that. She was a sassy little girl.”

The family thanked the community for their ongoing support as they grieve the loss of Jessica.

An investigation, led by Aberdeen City Council, into the events surrounding her death continues.