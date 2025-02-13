Craigdon Mountain Sports to close Inverurie store

An outdoor clothing and equipment store in Inverurie will soon close its doors, it has been confirmed.

Craigdon Mountain Sports on the town’s High Street will permanently close at the end of March.

The locally-owned business shared the news with customers in a social media post on Thursday evening.

They wrote: “We are sad to announce that the Craigdon Inverurie store will be closing at the end of March.

“We’re so grateful for the incredible support from the local community over the years, and we want to thank our amazing team and all the outdoor enthusiasts who made this store so special.”

Craigdon Mountain Sports to leave Inverurie

The team also confirmed several members of staff will be joining the Aberdeen store following the closure.

The post continued: “We’re delighted that many of our Inverurie team members will be joining our thriving Aberdeen store at 5 St Andrews Street.

“We hope you’ll visit them there, or continue to shop with us online.”

The Inverurie store opened in 1984 as the very first Craigdon Mountain Sports branch.

It has been based in the same unit at 61-65 High Street ever since.

However, questions were raised about the store’s future in the building when it was listed for sale last year.

The traditional granite two-story building, which includes retail space on the ground floor and an office above, remains on the market for offers over £450,000.