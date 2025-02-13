Craigdon Mountain Sports to close Inverurie store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Craigdon Mountain Sports to close Inverurie store

The shop on the town's High Street will close next month.

By Ellie Milne
Craigdon Mountain Sports, Inverurie.
Craigdon Mountain Sports on Inverurie's High Street. Image: LoopNet.

An outdoor clothing and equipment store in Inverurie will soon close its doors, it has been confirmed.

Craigdon Mountain Sports on the town’s High Street will permanently close at the end of March.

The locally-owned business shared the news with customers in a social media post on Thursday evening.

They wrote: “We are sad to announce that the Craigdon Inverurie store will be closing at the end of March.

“We’re so grateful for the incredible support from the local community over the years, and we want to thank our amazing team and all the outdoor enthusiasts who made this store so special.”

Craigdon Mountain Sports to leave Inverurie

Craigdon Mountain Sports in Inverurie
The Inverurie shop first opened in 1984. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

The team also confirmed several members of staff will be joining the Aberdeen store following the closure.

The post continued: “We’re delighted that many of our Inverurie team members will be joining our thriving Aberdeen store at 5 St Andrews Street.

“We hope you’ll visit them there, or continue to shop with us online.”

The Inverurie store opened in 1984 as the very first Craigdon Mountain Sports branch.

It has been based in the same unit at 61-65 High Street ever since.

However, questions were raised about the store’s future in the building when it was listed for sale last year.

The traditional granite two-story building, which includes retail space on the ground floor and an office above, remains on the market for offers over £450,000.

Conversation