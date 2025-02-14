Aberdeen couple keep the fire burning on Valentine’s Day – after 55 years together

An Aberdeen couple prove some loves never fade as they celebrate their 55th Valentine’s Day together.

John and Liz Forsyth share a love story that spans more than five decades, having met at a wedding back in the late 1960s.

Liz, 76, originally from Dingwall, attended a secretarial training college in Inverness.

And it was while staying in the nearby village of Cannich that she met John and struck up an instant friendship.

It may be a cliché, but it was the wedding of Liz’s best friend and John’s brother—where they were bridesmaid and best man—that brought them together.

Their friendship blossomed into romance and has led to a lifetime of love, laughter and adventure.

John, 79, is a regular visitor to Persley Care Home in Aberdeen, where Liz is a resident.

The couple, who have been married for 53 years, celebrated their 55th Valentine’s Day with a special lunch at the care home.

On the menu was fish and chips, accompanied by wine, followed by a sweet treat of meringue with strawberries and cream.

‘We get on so well, and he never fails to make me laugh.’

The couple are never too far apart, having lived a life together and travelling as far as Australia.

John also encouraged Liz to pursue her passion for painting.

Reflecting on their enduring love, John said: “Liz and I have always been happiest in each other’s company.

“Whether we’re out for lunch, going for a walk, or just spending time together, we’re as close now as we’ve ever been.”

Liz said: “John has been so good to me all my life. We get on so well, and he never fails to make me laugh.”

She always loves the flowers that John gets her on Valentine’s Day but says she never asks him for gifts as all she wants is to be with him.

The couple, who have two daughters—Julie, 45, and Sherri, 51—and are proud grandparents to Lucy, 16, and Chloe, 12, shared their secret to a lasting marriage.

Liz said: “Make sure you keep having fun and always be honest with each other.”

John agreed, adding: “Be honest, have fun and always remember—happy wife, happy life.”