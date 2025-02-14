Aberdeen couple keep the fire burning on Valentine’s Day – after 55 years together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen couple keep the fire burning on Valentine’s Day – after 55 years together

John and Liz Forsyth say the secret is enjoying a lot of laughs together.

By Ross Hempseed
Liz and John Forsyth from Aberdeen. Image: Renaissance Care.
An Aberdeen couple prove some loves never fade as they celebrate their 55th Valentine’s Day together.

John and Liz Forsyth share a love story that spans more than five decades, having met at a wedding back in the late 1960s.

Liz, 76, originally from Dingwall, attended a secretarial training college in Inverness.

And it was while staying in the nearby village of Cannich that she met John and struck up an instant friendship.

It may be a cliché, but it was the wedding of Liz’s best friend and John’s brother—where they were bridesmaid and best man—that brought them together.

Liz and John on their wedding day. Image: Renaissance Care.

Their friendship blossomed into romance and has led to a lifetime of love, laughter and adventure.

John, 79, is a regular visitor to Persley Care Home in Aberdeen, where Liz is a resident.

The couple, who have been married for 53 years, celebrated their 55th Valentine’s Day with a special lunch at the care home.

On the menu was fish and chips, accompanied by wine, followed by a sweet treat of meringue with strawberries and cream.

‘We get on so well, and he never fails to make me laugh.’

The couple are never too far apart, having lived a life together and travelling as far as Australia.

John also encouraged Liz to pursue her passion for painting.

Reflecting on their enduring love, John said: “Liz and I have always been happiest in each other’s company.

“Whether we’re out for lunch, going for a walk, or just spending time together, we’re as close now as we’ve ever been.”

John and Liz loved going out dancing. Image: Renaissance Care.

Liz said: “John has been so good to me all my life. We get on so well, and he never fails to make me laugh.”

She always loves the flowers that John gets her on Valentine’s Day but says she never asks him for gifts as all she wants is to be with him.

The couple, who have two daughters—Julie, 45, and Sherri, 51—and are proud grandparents to Lucy, 16, and Chloe, 12, shared their secret to a lasting marriage.

Liz said: “Make sure you keep having fun and always be honest with each other.”

John agreed, adding: “Be honest, have fun and always remember—happy wife, happy life.”

