Ticking timebomb: Trade union warns proposed Aberdeenshire health cuts will create care home crisis

Trade union leaders are warning that proposals to slash Aberdeenshire health care services – some of which by up to 70% – could result in a care home crisis.

Cash-strapped health bosses want to slash their spending on care for the elderly and those needing additional support to recoup £20 million in the next financial year.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership this week released a shock dossier outlining a number of drastic measures that could be implemented by October.

These include potentially reducing the number of council-run care facilities for older people and publicly-funded home carers, as well as “a review” of community hospitals.

The joint board says this is part of a necessary recovery plan in desperate efforts to plug a £26.5m gap in their budget.

However, Aberdeenshire Unison, which represents public sector staff, says the savings drive is “short-sighted” and would “only store up issues for the future”.

Fears care home cuts could put even more pressure on the NHS

They fear that any fundamental changes made to decrease the available health care provision – at a time when demand is increasing – will hammer those most vulnerable.

Health bosses have not yet released any specifics on how exactly care homes could be affected, with the initial papers expected to go before councillor next week.

However, they note that with the elderly population of Aberdeenshire expected to rise in the next 10 years, it will be challenging to maintain the services as they are.

This is also what currently amounts for the highest overspend of £7.4m.

Unison chiefs argue that slashing the service could backfire down the line and put more pressure on the already struggling NHS Grampian.

They add: “There is already a shortage of care homes in Aberdeenshire, with private providers closing homes and no new ones being built.

“If the council reduce care home places then that will leave very vulnerable people with no place to go, and the situation in hospitals will get worse due to people not being able to be discharged.”

‘This could result in crises that could have been avoided’

The trade union also fears that if care services are limited, then there would be a need for a specific criteria to be introduced to manage the flow of patients.

This means health professionals might only be able to tend to those with severe or substantial needs.

“Creating an eligibility criterion just stores up issues for the future,” they explain.

“When people do eventually get services, their needs will be greater and they will need more support – or crises will happen that could have been avoided.

“Instead of preventative work to keep people able and well, we will be dealing with the after-effects of letting situations get worse, costing more in the long run.”

‘Awful’ Aberdeenshire health care cuts proposals are ‘short-sighted’

Under the proposals, spending on assisted transport could also be cut, while activity hubs for older folk in Fraserburgh, Banff and Mintlaw would come under review.

There could be changes to the hours of home carers too.

Unison say all of these “awful” proposals will have a much wider effect on communities, prompting recruitment issues and poorer pay for workers.

They are now looking to meet with staff across the variety of under-threat services and prevent the cuts from happening.

The union adds: “This is just the start, and we fear many more equally awful proposals are likely to be proposed in the coming months and years.

“These proposals are short-sighted and only look to deal with the perceived short-term problem, whilst creating an even bigger problem down the line.

“Unison does not agree with any of them.

“We believe that only by working with staff, the people that know the role and the people that use the services, can a truly sustainable budget be created and maintained.

“The people of Aberdeenshire deserve better.”

Are you among those that could be affected by the proposed health care cuts? Get in touch with us by using the form below:

Read more: