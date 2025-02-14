Chamber of Commerce parody video urges ‘Abermoaners’ to take a one-way ticket out of Aberdeen

A video poking fun at so-called “Abermoaners” has been unveiled, urging them to leave the Granite City if it is as awful as they say.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce launched the video in response to people who bemoan the city.

Dubbed “Abermoaners,” according to Chamber chief Russell Borthwick, they are a “very vocal minority” of locals.

At a recent business event in the city, Mr Borthwick highlighted the bright future ahead for Aberdeen while urging people to “drown out” the Abermoaners.

The chamber has now put together a satirical video poking fun at Abermoaners and their constant complaints.

In various guises, characters moan about ships leaving for the Bahamas, the lack of “good” shops in the city centre, the Union Street upgrade being a “vanity project,” and wind farms being “a complete load of nonsense.”

Other topics in the video include the bus gates, GB Energy, Aberdeen’s greyness, public transport, and the lack of Michelin-starred restaurants.

One moaner even calls the Aberdeen sign a “lump of rusty cr*p.”

As he complains about the lack of taxis while inside Aberdeen train station, Mr Borthwick appears, asking what is so wrong with the city.

He then grabs the man by the jacket and escorts him to the next available train out of Aberdeen.

Chamber of Commerce boss says hit the road if you’re an Abermoaner

Mr Borthwick says: “Let me make a special offer to you. A one-way ticket out of here on the Abermoaner Express, compliments of the Chamber of Commerce.”

He then hands a comically large-sized ticket to the moaner, who replies: “See that? Typical Aberdeen—the ticket doesn’t even fit the barrier.”

Mr Borthwick talked up the city, insisting it’s a great place to live, having recently been named the “best place to live in the UK,” while also hailing a massive investment totalling £30 billion.

Do you think Abermoaners should leave Aberdeen if they think it’s so awful? Let us know in our comments section below

The increased investment in the city over the coming years has been compared to the oil boom in the 1970s.

It all comes from major spending on renewable projects amid plans to base GB Energy in Aberdeen.

Projects include the new Energy Transition Zone at Torry, the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage site at Peterhead, and the MarramWind offshore turbine scheme.

Mr Borthwick says the tongue-in-cheek video is meant to “challenge the whingers” and urges people to “become an advocate for Aberdeen”.

You can watch the full video here.

Read more