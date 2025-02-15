One month on: Traders say new car park charges are ‘deterring visitors’ from Inverurie town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One month on: Traders say new car park charges are ‘deterring visitors’ from Inverurie town centre

The decision to scrap free parking at Burn Lane has had huge impact on the Garioch Shopping Centre, which is now overflowing with cars.

Kim Curson is one of many traders feeling the impact of the changes
By Isaac Buchan

Traders say the newly introduced parking charges in Inverurie town centre have become “a deterrent” to shoppers and visitors.

The decision to axe free parking at Burn Lane has faced major criticism from business owners at the Garioch Shopping Centre.

While the town centre car park remains deserted on month on, the retail complex is now overflowing with vehicles as it’s one of the only free spots left in Inverurie.

Aberdeenshire Council got rid of 116 free spots at the Burn Lane Car Park in January, with many drivers now opting to look for a space on nearby streets.

The Garioch Shopping Centre car park is now full almost every day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverurie Bid (Business Improvement District) boss Derek Ritchie says this has resulted in heavy congestion in the surrounding areas that are “really feeling the pressure”.

And Kim Curson, owner of Gallery I at the Garioch Shopping Centre, argues that the charges have become “a barrier” for visitors in the town centre.

‘We want to welcome people to visit Inverurie – not deter them’

Speaking to The P&J, the gallery owner says customers are now struggling to find a spot outside her store as more park there instead of at the Burn Lanes car park.

“We’ve had complaints from customers nonstop,” Ms Curson adds.

“It’s a very unpopular measure. My point is that we want to be welcoming visitors and shoppers into Inverurie, particularly to the Garioch Shopping Centre.”

Kim Curson owns Gallery I at the Garioch Shopping Centre.
She continued: “Our customers and visitors can’t get a parking spot as easily as they used to now, because it’s being taken up by all those people who were parking in what was the free area.

“It’s just become another barrier for people to shop and visit the town at a time where we’re trying to encourage people into our town centres. It’s another deterrent.”

‘I would love if those who voted for it came and saw the impact’

Kim is just one of many in the Garioch town who are frustrated at the recent changes.

And she hopes that elected officials will come and see the true extent the contentious measures has had on the town centre.

Garioch Shopping Centre is one of the few places with free parking still remaining in the town centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Council chiefs introduced the car park charges in a bid to plug a £34.5 million black hole in their budget.

They estimate this would raise an extra £35,000 annually.

It came after parking fees were increased by up to 30% earlier this year to save a further £150,000.

Kim hopes councillors will come and see the "impact" of their decision. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ms Curson added: “No one has ever come and had a conversation with us or asked for our opinions –  and I’d encourage councillors to do that.

“I would love all of those who voted for this to come and see for themselves the impact, to speak to some of my customers and see what their feelings are.”

How are traders planning to fight back against Inverurie parking changes?

Back when the changes were first introduced, Inverurie Bid boss Derek Ritchie vowed to lead the crusade against the measures.

Derek Ritchie is leading the charge against the free parking changes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.Derek Ritchie is leading the charge against the free parking changes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
His survey with almost 600 respondents showed that a staggering 100% of residents were opposed to the charges at Burn Lane Car Park.

However, despite putting these figures to the council almost a month ago, he says he is yet to hear back from the local authority, although he has held talks with councillors.

The town centre champion said: “We’re still trying to engage with the council for a solution because it really isn’t working.

“It’s difficult, nigh on impossible, for people who are working in the town centre and aren’t able to use public transport.”

