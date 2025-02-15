One month on: Traders say new car park charges are ‘deterring visitors’ from Inverurie town centre

Traders say the newly introduced parking charges in Inverurie town centre have become “a deterrent” to shoppers and visitors.

The decision to axe free parking at Burn Lane has faced major criticism from business owners at the Garioch Shopping Centre.

While the town centre car park remains deserted on month on, the retail complex is now overflowing with vehicles as it’s one of the only free spots left in Inverurie.

Aberdeenshire Council got rid of 116 free spots at the Burn Lane Car Park in January, with many drivers now opting to look for a space on nearby streets.

Inverurie Bid (Business Improvement District) boss Derek Ritchie says this has resulted in heavy congestion in the surrounding areas that are “really feeling the pressure”.

And Kim Curson, owner of Gallery I at the Garioch Shopping Centre, argues that the charges have become “a barrier” for visitors in the town centre.

‘We want to welcome people to visit Inverurie – not deter them’

Speaking to The P&J, the gallery owner says customers are now struggling to find a spot outside her store as more park there instead of at the Burn Lanes car park.

“We’ve had complaints from customers nonstop,” Ms Curson adds.

“It’s a very unpopular measure. My point is that we want to be welcoming visitors and shoppers into Inverurie, particularly to the Garioch Shopping Centre.”

She continued: “Our customers and visitors can’t get a parking spot as easily as they used to now, because it’s being taken up by all those people who were parking in what was the free area.

“It’s just become another barrier for people to shop and visit the town at a time where we’re trying to encourage people into our town centres. It’s another deterrent.”

‘I would love if those who voted for it came and saw the impact’

Kim is just one of many in the Garioch town who are frustrated at the recent changes.

And she hopes that elected officials will come and see the true extent the contentious measures has had on the town centre.

Council chiefs introduced the car park charges in a bid to plug a £34.5 million black hole in their budget.

They estimate this would raise an extra £35,000 annually.

It came after parking fees were increased by up to 30% earlier this year to save a further £150,000.

Ms Curson added: “No one has ever come and had a conversation with us or asked for our opinions – and I’d encourage councillors to do that.

“I would love all of those who voted for this to come and see for themselves the impact, to speak to some of my customers and see what their feelings are.”

How are traders planning to fight back against Inverurie parking changes?

Back when the changes were first introduced, Inverurie Bid boss Derek Ritchie vowed to lead the crusade against the measures.

His survey with almost 600 respondents showed that a staggering 100% of residents were opposed to the charges at Burn Lane Car Park.

However, despite putting these figures to the council almost a month ago, he says he is yet to hear back from the local authority, although he has held talks with councillors.

The town centre champion said: “We’re still trying to engage with the council for a solution because it really isn’t working.

“It’s difficult, nigh on impossible, for people who are working in the town centre and aren’t able to use public transport.”

Read more: