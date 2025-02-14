Aberdeenshire woman, 79, ‘wary’ of walking on Union Street after being injured

A 79-year-old woman who was injured on Union Street in Aberdeen has said she is now “wary” of walking in the area alone.

Margaret Kurz was making her way to Aberdeen Bus Station when she was “tripped” near Back Wynd Stairs on Wednesday evening.

“There were a few boys standing at the top of the stairs, but I didn’t really pay much attention to them,” she told The Press and Journal.

“As I passed one pushed into a woman and then one put their leg right out. It came from nowhere. I fell right over it.”

Margaret, who lives in Hatton, injured her face and her hand when she hit the ground.

“Now I can feel the tops of my arms, my knees and my hand is really sore – I’ve got a support on it,” she said.

“It’s really swollen.

“I’m suffering now more than the day it happened, what with all the bruises, and my muscles are really sore.

“You don’t really feel it at the time because of the shock.”

Woman, 79, injured on Union Street

The youths involved quickly left but some of the workmen from the Aberdeen Market site came over to check on her, alongside a couple and two teenage girls.

Alex Robb, 17, was one of the people who stopped and sat with Margaret until the ambulance arrived.

“I wanted to make sure she was alright,” she said.

“I offered her tissues and sat with her until the ambulance came.

“It all happened so fast.

“Another girl called an ambulance, which didn’t take too long to arrive.

“And the workmen on the street were so lovely, they got her a chair and water.”

The 79-year-old has thanked everyone who helped her, including the paramedics, but said the incident had “put her off” visiting Union Street again.

“I’ll be a bit wary walking down there now,” she added.

Margaret’s daughter reported the events to the police but, after reviewing CCTV, officers decided it was an “accident”.

A spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Wednesday, February 12, we were made aware of a 79-year-old woman having been injured earlier in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“The woman was checked over by ambulance at the scene.

“Officers attended, inquiries carried out and no criminality established.”

After news of the incident was shared on social media, Margaret was flooded with messages of support.