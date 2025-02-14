Aberdeenshire woman, 79, ‘wary’ of walking on Union Street after being injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire woman, 79, ‘wary’ of walking on Union Street after being injured

Margaret Kurz was checked over by paramedics after being "tripped" by youths on Wednesday evening.

By Ellie Milne
Union Street locator
The 79-year-old was walking on Union Street, near Back Wynd Stairs, when she was "tripped". Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A 79-year-old woman who was injured on Union Street in Aberdeen has said she is now “wary” of walking in the area alone.

Margaret Kurz was making her way to Aberdeen Bus Station when she was “tripped” near Back Wynd Stairs on Wednesday evening.

“There were a few boys standing at the top of the stairs, but I didn’t really pay much attention to them,” she told The Press and Journal.

“As I passed one pushed into a woman and then one put their leg right out. It came from nowhere. I fell right over it.”

Margaret, who lives in Hatton, injured her face and her hand when she hit the ground.

“Now I can feel the tops of my arms, my knees and my hand is really sore – I’ve got a support on it,” she said.

“It’s really swollen.

“I’m suffering now more than the day it happened, what with all the bruises, and my muscles are really sore.

“You don’t really feel it at the time because of the shock.”

Margaret Kurz
Margaret suffered injuries to her face and hand. Image: Supplied.

Woman, 79, injured on Union Street

The youths involved quickly left but some of the workmen from the Aberdeen Market site came over to check on her, alongside a couple and two teenage girls.

Alex Robb, 17, was one of the people who stopped and sat with Margaret until the ambulance arrived.

“I wanted to make sure she was alright,” she said.

“I offered her tissues and sat with her until the ambulance came.

“It all happened so fast.

“Another girl called an ambulance, which didn’t take too long to arrive.

“And the workmen on the street were so lovely, they got her a chair and water.”

The 79-year-old has thanked everyone who helped her, including the paramedics, but said the incident had “put her off” visiting Union Street again.

“I’ll be a bit wary walking down there now,” she added.

Margaret’s daughter reported the events to the police but, after reviewing CCTV, officers decided it was an “accident”.

A spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Wednesday, February 12, we were made aware of a 79-year-old woman having been injured earlier in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“The woman was checked over by ambulance at the scene.

“Officers attended, inquiries carried out and no criminality established.”

After news of the incident was shared on social media, Margaret was flooded with messages of support.

Conversation