Probe into course results at Aberdeen college after ‘potential issue’ identified

An audit is being carried out an Aberdeen college due to a “potential issue” with some students’ course results.

North East Scotland College (NesCol) confirmed the issue involved the verification of results and assessments of “some” units of coursework.

All of the students impacted were on engineering courses at the Altens campus on Hareness Road during the 2023/24 academic year.

It is understood these students were informed an audit would be carried out when they returned to campus for the first term of 2025.

The full impact on the students will not be known until this internal investigation is completed.

A spokesperson for NesCol said: “We have been made aware of a potential issue in relation to the verification of results and assessment of some units of coursework completed by engineering students at the Aberdeen Altens Campus during the 2023/24 session.

“This is the subject of an audit by the college.”

NesCol audit of engineering results is ongoing

The statement continued: “Any individual student found to have been affected will be contacted directly and supported to ensure remedial action is taken.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further whilst the audit process is ongoing.”

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), which issues the qualifications to students, is aware of the audit.

A SQA spokesperson said: “We are in regular contact with the college, and we are aware of an ongoing audit regarding engineering students’ coursework.

“We will not provide any further comment while the college conducts its inquiries.”

NesCol delivers courses to around 6,000 full-time students across four campuses, with the number rising to 20,000 with part-time and distance learners.

Last week, Principal Neil Cowie revealed students are having to be refused places at the college due to a lack of funding.

He described engineering as one of the college’s “growth areas” where it is a concern to turn potential students away.