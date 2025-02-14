Probe into course results at Aberdeen college after ‘potential issue’ identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Probe into course results at Aberdeen college after ‘potential issue’ identified

NesCol says students will be "supported" once the audit is complete.

By Ellie Milne
NesCol Altens campus sign
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An audit is being carried out an Aberdeen college due to a “potential issue” with some students’ course results.

North East Scotland College (NesCol) confirmed the issue involved the verification of results and assessments of “some” units of coursework.

All of the students impacted were on engineering courses at the Altens campus on Hareness Road during the 2023/24 academic year.

It is understood these students were informed an audit would be carried out when they returned to campus for the first term of 2025.

The full impact on the students will not be known until this internal investigation is completed.

A spokesperson for NesCol said: “We have been made aware of a potential issue in relation to the verification of results and assessment of some units of coursework completed by engineering students at the Aberdeen Altens Campus during the 2023/24 session.

“This is the subject of an audit by the college.”

NesCol audit of engineering results is ongoing

The statement continued: “Any individual student found to have been affected will be contacted directly and supported to ensure remedial action is taken.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further whilst the audit process is ongoing.”

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), which issues the qualifications to students, is aware of the audit.

A SQA spokesperson said: “We are in regular contact with the college, and we are aware of an ongoing audit regarding engineering students’ coursework.

“We will not provide any further comment while the college conducts its inquiries.”

NesCol delivers courses to around 6,000 full-time students across four campuses, with the number rising to 20,000 with part-time and distance learners.

Last week, Principal Neil Cowie revealed students are having to be refused places at the college due to a lack of funding.

He described engineering as one of the college’s “growth areas” where it is a concern to turn potential students away.

