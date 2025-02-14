Parents and community come together to transform Gordon Primary School playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Parents and community come together to transform Gordon Primary School playground

More than £30,000 has been raised over the past 10 months in support of the project.

By Ellie Milne
PTA and children at Gordon Primary School playground
Pupils were able to use the new equipment for the first time this week. Image: Sarah-Jane Stewart.

A group of hard-working parents have described the unveiling of new play equipment at a Huntly school as a “dream come true”.

For the past 10 months the members of the Gordon Primary School PTA have been committed to turning their vision for the P1 and P2 playground into a reality.

Thanks to support from the school, the local community and several businesses, they have been able to raise more than £30,000 for the project.

This week, pupils were able to enjoy the new play equipment for the very first time – in an outdoor space that looked very different just a few weeks ago.

Gordon Primary School playground
The new play equipment at Gordon Primary School. Image: Sarah-Jane Stewart.

Committee secretary Sarah-Jane Stewart said: “When I was at school in Huntly there were lots of things in the playground.

“It was such fun because there was lots to do. But the P1 and P2 pupils now had nothing to play with.

“The council do not have the money to spend on play equipment so we made it our mission to do something for the kids.”

Pupils at Gordon Primary School playground
Some of the youngsters enjoying the new playground this week. Image: Sarah-Jane Stewart.

Gordon Primary School playground transformed

Although the initial fundraising target seemed “insane”, the group have been able to successfully raise all the funds and have the new equipment and CCTV installed within 10 months.

“It just shows we were determined,” Sarah-Jane added.

“Why should the kids go without when we can come together and make it happen?

“It wouldn’t have been possible without our fundraising events, support from the local community and our sponsors.

Playground equipment being installed
Scotplay and Alan Morrison Builders helped with the project. Image: Sarah-Jane Stewart.

“We got money from the Vattenfall Clashindarroch Windfarm Community Fund, Dummies Community Grant and the Aberdeenshire Council ACT2 Grant.

“And there were more donations from RB Farquhar, R&M Engineering Benriach and Glendronach distilleries, Subsea 7, Huntly Over 50s Club and Sinclairs Bakery.”

Gordon Primary School pupils were able to enjoy the new and improved playground for the first time on Thursday.

Four sheds in Huntly playground
The area used to be home to four sheds and a distinct lack of play equipment. Image: Sarah-Jane Stewart.

“People have been sending pictures of their children playing on the equipment which is so nice to see,” Sarah-Jane said.

“It all came from people coming together to do something good and we’re so happy.

“The support has been phenomenal.

“This will be the first of many projects – it’s just the start of making it a school for the kids to be proud of again.”

Conversation