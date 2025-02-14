Parents and community come together to transform Gordon Primary School playground

A group of hard-working parents have described the unveiling of new play equipment at a Huntly school as a “dream come true”.

For the past 10 months the members of the Gordon Primary School PTA have been committed to turning their vision for the P1 and P2 playground into a reality.

Thanks to support from the school, the local community and several businesses, they have been able to raise more than £30,000 for the project.

This week, pupils were able to enjoy the new play equipment for the very first time – in an outdoor space that looked very different just a few weeks ago.

Committee secretary Sarah-Jane Stewart said: “When I was at school in Huntly there were lots of things in the playground.

“It was such fun because there was lots to do. But the P1 and P2 pupils now had nothing to play with.

“The council do not have the money to spend on play equipment so we made it our mission to do something for the kids.”

Gordon Primary School playground transformed

Although the initial fundraising target seemed “insane”, the group have been able to successfully raise all the funds and have the new equipment and CCTV installed within 10 months.

“It just shows we were determined,” Sarah-Jane added.

“Why should the kids go without when we can come together and make it happen?

“It wouldn’t have been possible without our fundraising events, support from the local community and our sponsors.

“We got money from the Vattenfall Clashindarroch Windfarm Community Fund, Dummies Community Grant and the Aberdeenshire Council ACT2 Grant.

“And there were more donations from RB Farquhar, R&M Engineering Benriach and Glendronach distilleries, Subsea 7, Huntly Over 50s Club and Sinclairs Bakery.”

Gordon Primary School pupils were able to enjoy the new and improved playground for the first time on Thursday.

“People have been sending pictures of their children playing on the equipment which is so nice to see,” Sarah-Jane said.

“It all came from people coming together to do something good and we’re so happy.

“The support has been phenomenal.

“This will be the first of many projects – it’s just the start of making it a school for the kids to be proud of again.”