A96 closed after emergency services called to Inverurie road crash

The A96 is currently closed after a road crash which took place near Inverurie.

Emergency services are currently on the scene on the busy Aberdeen to Inverness route between the Port Elphinstone and Blackhall Roundabouts.

The road is currently closed in both directions as police officers work to clear the route, after being called there around 10.50am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also called to this incident, however have since left the scene.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of this incident.

Drivers in the meantime have been asked to use an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A96 at Inverurie is closed between the Blackhall and Port Elphinstone roundabouts, following a report of a road crash at 10.50am on Saturday, February, 15.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.