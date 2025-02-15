Devastation revealed as overnight fire rips through Aberdeen scrap yard

A fire has ripped through an Aberdeen scrapyard overnight, causing damage to a Persley business.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were rushed to RGS Hutchison and Sons scrapyard just off the A92 at around 12.30am this morning.

That’s after reports of “a fire within the scrapyard” which prompted the deployment of four appliances by the fire service.

Firefighters battled the Aberdeen scrapyard blaze for around 40 minutes before leaving the scene around 1.10am.

Now, new pictures have revealed the extent of the devastation caused within the scrapyard.

They show a number of cars and other scrap material visibly scorched by the overnight blaze.

RGS Hutchison and Sons were approached for comment. The business remains open.

Police Scotland have also been contacted for further details regarding this incident.