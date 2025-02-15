Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Devastation revealed as overnight fire rips through Aberdeen scrap yard The fire service were called to Persley after an incident occurred overnight. By Graham Fleming February 15 2025, 2:25 pm February 15 2025, 2:25 pm Share Devastation revealed as overnight fire rips through Aberdeen scrap yard Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6693815/aberdeen-scrapyard-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services were called to the Aberdeen scrapyard fire overnight. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A fire has ripped through an Aberdeen scrapyard overnight, causing damage to a Persley business. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were rushed to RGS Hutchison and Sons scrapyard just off the A92 at around 12.30am this morning. That’s after reports of “a fire within the scrapyard” which prompted the deployment of four appliances by the fire service. The fire has caused damage within the scrapyard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Firefighters battled the Aberdeen scrapyard blaze for around 40 minutes before leaving the scene around 1.10am. Now, new pictures have revealed the extent of the devastation caused within the scrapyard. They show a number of cars and other scrap material visibly scorched by the overnight blaze. The fire occurred at RGS Hutchison and Son scrapyard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson RGS Hutchison and Sons were approached for comment. The business remains open. Police Scotland have also been contacted for further details regarding this incident.
Conversation