‘We WILL strike’: Thousands of Aberdeen council staff ‘to be fired and rehired on worse pay and conditions’ as dispute intensifies

Plans to reduce the working week from 37 to 35 hours at Aberdeen City Council have escalated into a row that could see key workers down tools.

Council staff protested outside Marischal College and Aberdeen Town House in 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

A million-pound threat looms over Aberdeen City Council as unions prepare to ballot on strikes over the latest staffing shake-up.

Council leaders are being asked to rule out the threat of a “fire and rehire” process in a dispute over a pay freeze, as the working week is reduced.

Talks between Marischal College chiefs and unions have disintegrated, leaving the collective bargaining process at a loss.

And it could get worse yet, as unions consult members ahead of an industrial action ballot which could bring key public services to a halt.

Ahead of a vote that could avert crisis, we reveal:

    • The million-pound threat facing Aberdeen City Council
    • Thousands of staff thought to have been threatened with fire and rehire as talks sour
    • A union chief’s assurance that city workers will down tools if that threat remains – bringing vital public services to ground to a halt
Trade union members protesting the cost of living outside Marischal College in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Council refuses to rule out fire and hire in pay talks

Today Labour councillors are pressing the SNP and Lib Dems running the city to rule out fire and rehire as they pursue £5 million in savings by restructuring the workforce.

The Press and Journal has been told nearly 3,300 council staff have been issued notices, which Labour claims effectively outline plans to fire them to be rehired on worse pay, terms and conditions staff at the start of April.

That would circumnavigate an impending ban on the controversial practice, as the Labour UK Government presses ahead with its new Employment Rights Bill.

Unions claim Aberdeen City Council chiefs are trying to force full-year staff to accept standstill wages as they reduce their working week from 37 to 35 hours.

Without agreement, we understand lowest-paid city employees could be left worse off by around £1,500 a year.

Millions on the line: Will financial threat force council’s hand?

And ahead of a council vote today, GMB Scotland is making a threat of its own – one that could potentially hit the cash-strapped city for millions of pounds.

That’s because, as well as soon being outlawed in most cases, the Scottish Government financially discourages it by only dishing out funding when certain “fair work” policies are followed.

And the unions are key to that cash, as they are given sign-off on whether councils are sticking to Fair Work First rules.

Aberdeen City Council’s exemption to that policy is due to expire at the end of March.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services. Image: GMB

And GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway told The P&J: “If they don’t rule out fire and rehire at this meeting, we will remove our signature from the fair work statement.

“That will happen today and we expect that would stop them from getting grants from the Scottish Government.

“What that could cost the council depends on what grants are in the pipeline.

“But at other councils threatening fire and rehire, when we’ve threatened to do this we’ve been told it would cost them millions of pounds.

“And that’s why they’ve relented.”

Aberdeen City Council leaders duck fire and rehire question ahead of staff consultation

The P&J previously reported fears the “immoral” fire and rehire threat could force the city’s lowest paid staff to sign up to a wage freeze that could last years.

The row could leave bins overflowing, vulnerable people without support and half dug-up roads if workers walk out.

Bins overflowing on the Castlegate in Aberdeen during national strike action in 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill were urged to rule out the “bullying tactic deployed by the worst private employer” previously.

But they refused to comment, instead releasing a statement through the council press team, who we understand are themselves within the scope of the shake-up.

But four days after we published the strike threat, they replied to GMB officials in a letter shared with The P&J.

In it, the SNP and Liberal Democrats co-leaders encouraged the trade unions to “actively participate” in the formal consultation.

They wrote: “Once the formal consultation has concluded, only then can parties take stock on how the end proposals have manifested and consider the next steps as appropriate to the circumstances.”

‘Our members will strike if fire and rehire goes ahead’

Their desire for no one to prejudge talks – brought about as they wouldn’t rule out fire and rehire in earlier bargaining with unions – could be seen as a plea to avoid industrial action.

Already GMB is sounding out members on their appetite, with walk-outs a real possibility.

Mr Greenaway said: “Our members will go on strike if these cuts go ahead.

“We are consulting our members around industrial action. We will move to formal industrial action ballot if they don’t remove the threat of fire and rehire.

“And that would be strike action, in all services that would be affected.

Council workers deal with a fallen tree. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
“The council have no plan on how to reduce public services when they cut staff hours anyway.

“So while we wouldn’t want to affect public services, they are going to be hit if this goes ahead.

“There will always be an opportunity to stop industrial action, but we have asked, now opposition councillors are asking…

“And it’s pretty clear to us that if Aberdeen City Council keeps refusing to remove the threat of fire and rehire, they plan to use it.”

Do you make of the council’s plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Council urged to rule out fire and rehire to end strike threat

The changes are understood to affect all full-year staff at the council, so does not affect teachers and other term-time employees or part-time staff.

Aberdeen City Council will make clear its position on fire and rehire later today.

When the co-leaders were last asked for comment, it was the official press office which responded.

A spokeswoman told us: “The council is required to make significant savings in the years ahead.

“Moving from a standard 37-hour working week to a 35-hour working week would help deliver this, whilst also giving staff time back.

“Proposals for the 35-hour standard week were changed in response to feedback from trade unions, including pay preservation aimed at mitigating any associated pay reduction, and we thank them for their input.

“However, we have been unable to reach an agreed position, and the collective bargaining process has therefore ended.

“We have now moved to a period of Formal Consultation, aimed at maintaining engagement with trade unions as well as employees, and seeking feedback and input to proposals.”

Conversation