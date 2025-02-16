Aberdeen University staff open up on ‘bullying’ and ‘disrespect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University staff open up on ‘bullying’ and ‘disrespect’

David Anderson, a professor of anthropology and a representative of the University and College Union, says staff are being overworked and silenced.

By Michelle Henderson
Aberdeen University main entrance.
Aberdeen University. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University staff have been accused of “bullying” colleagues, leaving them feeling “disempowered”.

Staff at university have lifted the lid on the culture they say they face after an internal survey found 11% of staff had been “bullied and harassed” at work.

David Anderson, a professor of anthropology and a representative of the University and College Union (UCU), is among those who have stepped forward.

Speaking to The Herald, he said staff are “overworked” and isolated, fearing retaliation if they speak up.

He said: “People in certain departments are very overworked. They are afraid senior management will come after them, so they don’t speak up or say no.

“People feel completely disempowered. There is no evidence that feedback is being implemented.”

Another staff member, who did not wish to be named, echoed his sentiments, saying: “People who ask difficult questions are being targeted with the effect of silencing them, creating a chilling effect on free speech.

“We have been stripped of our autonomy as academics. It makes many of us feel disrespected.”

The claims arise almost 18 months after staff were made redundant to plug a £15 million shortfall.

The loss was blamed on immigration laws and the negative impact it had on admissions.

A hiring freeze was initiated by the university while workers from specific programmes were “supported” in taking early retirement or voluntary severance.

Aberdeen University says formal grievances have dropped

Speaking to The Press & Journal, a university spokesperson said the number of formal grievances has dropped in the last year.

They said: “The UK higher education sector is experiencing unprecedented financial challenges, and the University of Aberdeen took early and effective action to make £19m of in-year savings.

“During this change programme we offered voluntary severance and enhanced retirement packages, reviewed the courses that we offer and provided regular financial updates to staff.

“These measures have enabled us to make significant progress towards restoring the University to a sound financial footing.

“We fully acknowledge the impact these changes have had on colleagues and greatly value their agility and the role they have played.

“While it is understandable to experience higher levels of dissatisfaction among staff during a significant period of financial difficulty, we have actually seen a decrease in formal grievances over the last 12 months.

“During this time, we have also introduced a new Dignity at Work and Study Toolkit – which has been well received, and matters are investigated fairly, promptly and transparently.

“Our open sessions and our staff survey are important staff engagement options that enable our community to feedback to senior management and their colleagues.

“Learning from and acting on these insights is an ongoing process that we take forward as we strive to continually enhance wellbeing in the workplace.”

