Aberdeen University staff open up on ‘bullying’ and ‘disrespect’

Aberdeen University staff have been accused of “bullying” colleagues, leaving them feeling “disempowered”.

Staff at university have lifted the lid on the culture they say they face after an internal survey found 11% of staff had been “bullied and harassed” at work.

David Anderson, a professor of anthropology and a representative of the University and College Union (UCU), is among those who have stepped forward.

Speaking to The Herald, he said staff are “overworked” and isolated, fearing retaliation if they speak up.

He said: “People in certain departments are very overworked. They are afraid senior management will come after them, so they don’t speak up or say no.

“People feel completely disempowered. There is no evidence that feedback is being implemented.”

Another staff member, who did not wish to be named, echoed his sentiments, saying: “People who ask difficult questions are being targeted with the effect of silencing them, creating a chilling effect on free speech.

“We have been stripped of our autonomy as academics. It makes many of us feel disrespected.”

The claims arise almost 18 months after staff were made redundant to plug a £15 million shortfall.

The loss was blamed on immigration laws and the negative impact it had on admissions.

A hiring freeze was initiated by the university while workers from specific programmes were “supported” in taking early retirement or voluntary severance.

Aberdeen University says formal grievances have dropped

Speaking to The Press & Journal, a university spokesperson said the number of formal grievances has dropped in the last year.

They said: “The UK higher education sector is experiencing unprecedented financial challenges, and the University of Aberdeen took early and effective action to make £19m of in-year savings.

“During this change programme we offered voluntary severance and enhanced retirement packages, reviewed the courses that we offer and provided regular financial updates to staff.

“These measures have enabled us to make significant progress towards restoring the University to a sound financial footing.

“We fully acknowledge the impact these changes have had on colleagues and greatly value their agility and the role they have played.

“While it is understandable to experience higher levels of dissatisfaction among staff during a significant period of financial difficulty, we have actually seen a decrease in formal grievances over the last 12 months.

“During this time, we have also introduced a new Dignity at Work and Study Toolkit – which has been well received, and matters are investigated fairly, promptly and transparently.

“Our open sessions and our staff survey are important staff engagement options that enable our community to feedback to senior management and their colleagues.

“Learning from and acting on these insights is an ongoing process that we take forward as we strive to continually enhance wellbeing in the workplace.”