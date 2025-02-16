Driver’s shock as car bursts into flames in Banchory

A 4×4 driver has told how she escaped her car just before it burst into flames in Banchory.

Driver Ola Kramarczyk, said she was “shocked” after the vehicle suddenly “lost power” while driving near the Hill of Banchory Road on Saturday afternoon.

She then fled from her car as smoke began pouring from the bonnet before bursting into flames just before 1pm.

A fire crew was sent to the Banchory Business Park where a hose-reel jet and fire extinguishers were used.

Firefighters left the scene around 1.17pm but the front of the car was destroyed.

Ola has shared pictures showing true aftermath of the blaze.

She added she still “has no idea” what caused the fire.