Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Driver’s shock as car bursts into flames in Banchory Firemen were deployed to the blaze which destroyed a 4x4 car in the Aberdeenshire town. By Graham Fleming February 16 2025, 5:00 pm February 16 2025, 5:00 pm Share Driver’s shock as car bursts into flames in Banchory Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6694129/car-fire-near-banchory-business-park/ Copy Link 0 comment The car burst into flames near Banchory business park. A 4×4 driver has told how she escaped her car just before it burst into flames in Banchory. Driver Ola Kramarczyk, said she was “shocked” after the vehicle suddenly “lost power” while driving near the Hill of Banchory Road on Saturday afternoon. She then fled from her car as smoke began pouring from the bonnet before bursting into flames just before 1pm. A fire crew was sent to the Banchory Business Park where a hose-reel jet and fire extinguishers were used. The front of the car was completely destroyed. Firefighters rushed to the scene yesterday afternoon. Firefighters left the scene around 1.17pm but the front of the car was destroyed. Ola has shared pictures showing true aftermath of the blaze. She added she still “has no idea” what caused the fire.
Conversation