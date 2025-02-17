Aberdeen motorcycle repair business backed by scores of bikers in bid to take over former gym

Plans have been submitted to transform a former gym in Aberdeen city centre into a motorcycle workshop, with more than 180 loyal bikers backing the move.

Jopps Motorcycles, a repair shop in Aberdeen city centre, is looking to relocate from its current premises on Jopp’s Lane to a larger unit around the corner.

The new location on Loch Street previously housed CrossFit Emergence, a gym that closed more than a year ago.

An application submitted to Aberdeen City Council confirms Jopps Motorcycles will introduce an MOT and brake testing area, as well as continue servicing motorcycles and mopeds.

Jopps Motorcycles has operated at its current site near George Street for more than 10 years, having been started by applicant Lee Eddison’s dad.

It has remained a family-run business offering motorcycle repairs and MOT testing.

Application to transform a former gym into a motorcycle repair shop

Jopps has consulted the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) regarding its plans, and according to a statement to the council, the agency supports the move.

The application states: “In addition to MOT testing, the business carries out motorcycle and moped servicing and repairs.

“The intention is to continue providing all the same services currently offered at their existing premises within the proposed new location at 115 Loch Street.”

The application also addressed potential concerns over noise from motorcycles, given the unit’s proximity to nearby homes.

Jopps is said to have a “good relationship” with its current neighbours and is “very mindful” of noise levels.

In more than 10 years, the business has “never received a noise complaint”.

The closure of several local repair shops has led to rising demand for their services.

And due to the small size of its current premises, this has resulted in an eight-week waiting list for repairs.

It has been concluded that the current site “is no longer fit for purpose and there was no option other than to look elsewhere”.

Loyal fans of Jopps Motorcycles voice their support

In a show of loyalty to Jopps Motorcycles, the planning application has been backed by almost 200 supporters.

Keiron Sutton voiced his support for the application, writing: “Jopps is one of the most dedicated garages for all types of bikes.

“From servicing to repairs, they don’t just do a job – they always ask questions. As a new rider, they have always guided me and are very reasonably priced.”

He added: “In Aberdeen, when you think of a bike garage, you think of Jopps. They are part of the community and support other businesses and events.

“The fact that the city is struggling and Jopps wants to invest in new premises and keep going speaks volumes about the team.”

Would you come into the city centre to use Jopps Motorcycles services? Let us know in our comments section below

‘There is huge pressure on such a small workshop’

David Forbes commented: “I have been using Jopps for years, and as the last bike workshop in the city, they fulfil a vital role.

“Since the closure of Ecosse Honda, the shortage of repair and MOT facilities in the city has put huge pressure on such a small workshop.

“A move to larger premises would safeguard the business and allow Aberdeen’s many bikers to stay within the city, supporting small businesses in the surrounding area.”

Ritchie Morrison added: “I fully support this application for this motorcycle garage and MOT business.

“This business is a valuable asset to the local community, providing much-needed services to motorcycle owners in Aberdeen.”

The application is now for council planning officials to review.

Read more:

Confirmed: Abandoned Matalan near Aberdeen beach to be turned into new gym

Exclusive: Black Sheep Coffee trying to offload empty Caffe Nero – as Union Street unit lies empty for almost two years

‘Mystery rival’ fights to block Codona’s bingo plans on Aberdeen’s Union Street