Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car ‘deliberately’ set on fire in Peterhead

Police officers are investigating the incident.

By Ena Saracevic
Two red fire engines back to back.
Fire crews were called to put out the blaze. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

An investigation has launched after a car was ‘deliberately’ set on fire in Peterhead.

At around 3.30am on Friday morning, officers were called to a report of a car ablaze to the north of the Howe O’ Buchan roundabout.

The Brown Land Rover Discovery was found on fire close to the Old Buchan railway line, at its junction with the A90 Peterhead bypass.

It is understood there were no injuries, and there was no one in the car at the time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was swiftly put out.

Peterhead fire being treated as ‘wilful’

Police have confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Constable Morgan Irvine of Peterhead police station said: “The fire is being treated as wilful.

“No one was in the car at the time and our investigation continues.

Officers at Peterhead police station are investigating the fire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything that could assist our enquiry, or anyone with information that could assist our investigation to please contact us.

“I would also ask anyone driving on the A90 Peterhead bypass between Howe O’ Buchan Roundabout and North Road, late on Thursday evening up until the time of the incident with dash-cam footage to come forward.

“They may have captured something relevant to this investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference number CR/0059566/25.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

