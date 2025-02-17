Ballater and Laurencekirk residents warned of snow and ‘freezing rain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ballater and Laurencekirk residents warned of snow and ‘freezing rain’

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for parts of Aberdeenshire.

By Ellie Milne
Snow on Ballater road
Ballater is among the areas covered by the latest Met Office weather warning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Showers of snow and “freezing rain” have been forecast across parts of Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice which comes into effect at 3am tomorrow.

Ballater and Laurencekirk are among the locations where residents have been warned to expect some disruption.

The warning area extends south across Perth, Stirling and Glasgow until midday on Tuesday.

The weather agency said snow will be heaviest in the morning while freezing rain could cause icy surfaces.

It states: “Snow flurries will probably turn heavier for a time during Tuesday morning, leading to a covering of snow in some places.

“Most likely in the zero to one cm range in lowland areas, whilst one to five centimetres is possible in places above 200m.”

Maps shows weather warning for Feb 18
The weather warning comes into effect at 3am on Tuesday. Image: Met Office.

Snow could fall in Ballater and Laurencekirk

The warning continues: “In addition, freezing rain, especially in the southern part of the region, is likely to cause icy surfaces in a few places and could make for difficult driving conditions, even on treated roads.

“Freezing rain and snow is expected to ease by Tuesday afternoon, with conditions improving.”

In the Ballater area, temperatures are expected to drop to one degree overnight with light snow starting this afternoon.

Meanwhile, overcast conditions in Laurencekirk will turn into sleet later in the day.

The Met Office said the weather warning is likely to have a “low impact” but has still warned driving conditions could be difficult.

Some roads and and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

There will also probably be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Conversation