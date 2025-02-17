Rewild Skincare therapist aims to help clients switch off and relax at new Aberdeen studio

Stepping through the doors of 37 Huntly Street gives Jo Flett’s clients the chance to completely escape from the stresses of life.

The founder of Rewild Skincare has recently opened her own studio in Aberdeen after years of working from her family home in Sauchen.

The collaborative space – decorated in neutral and calming tones – will be where Jo performs all of her facials and hosts other therapists on rotation.

“I’m super excited about it,” she told The Press and Journal.

“It feels really good to have a standalone space that can hopefully be enjoyed by so many.

“I’m grateful I can bring together some of the best facialists in Aberdeen and bring something new to the city.

“I want to promote other women in business – to be their cheerleader.

“My type of facial will be different from the next person so the client will definitely find what they’re looking for.”

Rewild Skincare a boost to Aberdeen

For Jo, moving the Rewild Skincare base to Aberdeen is an opportunity to be part of the rejuvenation of the city centre.

“If no one puts any effort back into our city, it’ll continue to be the same,” she said.

“There was a question mark over whether the city centre is the best place to be but if business owners continue to think the city is dying, that is what will happen.

“There’s definitely more happening here and more businesses popping, up which is exciting.

“I’d like to be a part of that – to support Aberdeen so it’ll grow and thrive.”

The mum-of-three will also sell her own skincare products from the studio.

They are all made from organic and natural ingredients.

Customers will be able to test Afterglow, The Ritual and The Nourish Method and talk them through with Jo to find the perfect product for them.

“It’s nice to have the space to show them off,” she said.

“I hate going into a shop and not being able to touch the products or ask questions.

“I want the front of the studio to feel almost like a living room so people can come in and be comfortable.

“They can ask about certain skin concerns and try the skincare out, smell them and see how they feel on their skin.”

An opportunity to completely switch off

When she took over the unit on Huntly Street, the 35-year-old got straight to work renovating the space herself.

And the two words she had in mind when she envisioned the interior were relaxing and comforting.

“I’m trying to provide people with an opportunity to switch off,” Jo said.

“Not just a little bit, but to really escape.

“We’re all so busy and not allowing ourselves that time.

“When I’m working, I’m not thinking about anything else – I’m just there with the client.

“It’s more than just a facial, it can be extremely restorative, and I’m glad people can feel that from me.”

Rewild Skincare is open now at 37 Huntly Street in Aberdeen. Appointments with Jo can be booked here.