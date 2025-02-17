Rewild Skincare therapist aims to help clients switch off and relax at new Aberdeen studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rewild Skincare therapist aims to help clients switch off and relax at new Aberdeen studio

Jo Flett, who has opened a new studio on Huntly Street, hopes to see the city centre thrive.

Jo Flett sitting on sofa
Jo Flett is ready to welcome clients to the new Aberdeen studio. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Stepping through the doors of 37 Huntly Street gives Jo Flett’s clients the chance to completely escape from the stresses of life.

The founder of Rewild Skincare has recently opened her own studio in Aberdeen after years of working from her family home in Sauchen.

The collaborative space – decorated in neutral and calming tones – will be where Jo performs all of her facials and hosts other therapists on rotation.

“I’m super excited about it,” she told The Press and Journal.

“It feels really good to have a standalone space that can hopefully be enjoyed by so many.

Jo Flett standing outside entrance to 37 Huntly Street in Aberdeen
The studio is located at 37 Huntly Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I’m grateful I can bring together some of the best facialists in Aberdeen and bring something new to the city.

“I want to promote other women in business – to be their cheerleader.

“My type of facial will be different from the next person so the client will definitely find what they’re looking for.”

Rewild Skincare a boost to Aberdeen

For Jo, moving the Rewild Skincare base to Aberdeen is an opportunity to be part of the rejuvenation of the city centre.

“If no one puts any effort back into our city, it’ll continue to be the same,” she said.

Rewild Skincare studio waiting rom
Jo wanted the waiting area to feel relaxing and comforting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“There was a question mark over whether the city centre is the best place to be but if business owners continue to think the city is dying, that is what will happen.

“There’s definitely more happening here and more businesses popping, up which is exciting.

“I’d like to be a part of that – to support Aberdeen so it’ll grow and thrive.”

The mum-of-three will also sell her own skincare products from the studio.

They are all made from organic and natural ingredients.

Bottles of Afterglow
All of the Rewild Skincare products are available to buy in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Customers will be able to test Afterglow, The Ritual and The Nourish Method and talk them through with Jo to find the perfect product for them.

“It’s nice to have the space to show them off,” she said.

“I hate going into a shop and not being able to touch the products or ask questions.

“I want the front of the studio to feel almost like a living room so people can come in and be comfortable.

“They can ask about certain skin concerns and try the skincare out, smell them and see how they feel on their skin.”

An opportunity to completely switch off

Jo Flett in Aberdeen studio
Jo Flett pictured in her new Aberdeen studio. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

When she took over the unit on Huntly Street, the 35-year-old got straight to work renovating the space herself.

And the two words she had in mind when she envisioned the interior were relaxing and comforting.

“I’m trying to provide people with an opportunity to switch off,” Jo said.

“Not just a little bit, but to really escape.

“We’re all so busy and not allowing ourselves that time.

Rewild treatment room
The treatment room at Rewild Skincare on Huntly Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

When I’m working, I’m not thinking about anything else – I’m just there with the client.

“It’s more than just a facial, it can be extremely restorative, and I’m glad people can feel that from me.”

Rewild Skincare is open now at 37 Huntly Street in Aberdeen. Appointments with Jo can be booked here.

Conversation