Queen’s Road office in Aberdeen’s west end could become huge new home

A Queen's Road office building could become a grand Aberdeen house under the new owner's revamp plan, while a closed north-east school is also in line for a conversion.

And an ancient relic is soon to be rescued from a closed kirk ahead of becoming one of the star turns at a new north-east museum…

Former north-east school could become new home

Longhaven Primary School was closed a few years ago despite fears its loss would “rip the heart out of the community” a few miles south of Peterhead.

Now it could become a new home in the village.

Plans have been submitted by Iaroslav Bodiou, showing how the building could be transformed.

One old classroom would be divided into an “art gallery/conservatory” and a cinema room. There would be five bedrooms and an office/library created in the building.

New owners to demolish Aberdeen home – before it falls down

The owner of a granite villa hit by subsidence in Aberdeen is to demolish the property and build a new one.

239 Midstocket Road was sold for £160,000 last May.

Building documents show it is expected to cost about £10,000 to knock it down.

The application, submitted by Colin Grant, has now been approved by the council.

His architects revealed how he spotted the “opportunity” as he passed the home on his way to work.

Mr Grant and his wife saw it as their chance to “develop a suitable high quality and efficient home for later life”.

Papers explain how they were aware of the property’s problems when they sealed the deal.

‘House is uninhabitable’

The papers state: “It was quickly established that the dwelling was in a poor state and suffering from significant structural subsidence.

“Boreholes and trial pits have since concluded that the property is currently inhabitable and would not be be mortgageable.

“Mr and Mrs Grant therefore secured the site for redevelopment, with a replacement dwelling.”

Planning papers say “significant movement” has taken place towards the north-east of the residence, and the problems are beyond repair.

The replacement will have three bedrooms, with downtakings from the demolition used in the plans.

Aristocrat making changes at historic home on estate

Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen, serves as one of The King’s local representatives as the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire.

The north-east blueblood lives at Haddo, where she is “involved in the life and work of the estate”.

She has now submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council, detailing changes planned at her Mains of Haddo home – which is more than 200 years old.

Documents outline proposals to shift the back door to ensure “ease of access” from farm buildings.

This would also mean people can avoid a “large grate area” next to the existing door, which “can be quite dangerous, especially during the winter, with it becoming slippy underfoot”.

A lead roof on the extension would be replaced too, due to its condition.

Lady Aberdeen’s family has lived at the estate for more than 500 years.

Their family home was the grand Haddo House until it was left to the National Trust for Scotland in the 1970s and opened as a public attraction.

Rescued relic to become star attraction at new museum

Speaking of tourist attractions, we now have a look at the future star of a £20m destination in the works in Peterhead.

This all dates back to kirk closures a few years ago.

It was back in 2023 that Planning Ahead first showcased proposals to turn the 18th century Foveran Church into a new home after the Church of Scotland offloaded it.

Shortly after that, historians began puzzling over what to do with the kirk’s “treasury of remarkable monuments”.

The most important of which is the medieval Turing Slab.

Some of our more long-term readers might recall this fascinating object from a previous instalment of our planning round-up, but for anyone unaware of it…

The stone formed part of the Turing Aisle of the medieval church which existed on the site long before the present building was erected in 1794.

It was named after John Turing, who was a Charles 1st supporter and taken prisoner by the Covenanters.

Plot to relocate monument was formed ahead of property renovation

Then, in 2024, Planning Ahead detailed proposals to intricately shift this heavy object from the kirk to Aberdeenshire Council’s museum storage site in Mintlaw.

Historic Environment Scotland heralded the idea of salvaging this “nationally significant” artefact and putting it on display.

However, these finely crafted plans were withdrawn last summer with no explanation given.

So what has happened now?

There has been a fresh twist in the tale – with council heritage boffins revealing letters between the museums team and kirk bosses plotting an exciting future for “the unique piece of the medieval history of Aberdeenshire”.

They think it could make for an intriguing display at the new Peterhead museum.

‘It would then become a star exhibit’

Amy Miller, from the museums team, unveils her ambitions for the monument.

She writes: “We would take responsibility for its long-term preservation.

“Our intention would be for the stone to be moved initially to Mintlaw for conservation by a specialist stone conservator.

“It would then become a star exhibit in the new Museum of Aberdeenshire that is being developed for Peterhead.”

There is even a concept design showing how the stone would feature in a gallery about Aberdeenshire’s medieval society.

Who can be trusted to move this slice of ancient history?

The council history buff adds: “Specifically, the stone will be a key object in discussing ‘Dynasty and Defence’, where we will trace the development of Aberdeenshire’s power centres built by powerful local families during this period.

“We feel that the Foveran Stone is a key piece of Aberdeenshire history which should

be preserved and made publicly accessible.”

Rothes-based stonemasons G Laing will help transport the stone, saying they have “completed a very similar task for Cullen and Deskford Church” before.

The company says the new owner of the kirk has been “very helpful” in arranging for the stone to be moved.

This very deliberate, careful project will involve something called a “slab moving cart”, followed by a “slow run to Mintlaw”.

Aberdeenshire Council will decide on the proposal in due course.

Oh and lastly… Code-breaking computing pioneer and World War II hero Alan Turing has Foveran connections – and links to the slab!

The Imitation Game told the story of Alan Turing:

Ballater hall in line for modern upgrades

Royal Deeside has been in the headlines in the past few days, as King Charles issued a surprise Balmoral invite to American president (and Aberdeenshire businessman) Donald Trump.

It just so happens that this coincides with ongoing improvement efforts at a building with links to one of the monarch’s forbears.

The Victoria and Albert Halls date back to the days when the original royal holidaymakers first descended on Deeside, with the upper-storey windows once offering the perfect vantage point to watch their arrival from the adjacent railway station.

Now The Victoria and Albert Halls Trust want permission to add insulation above the ceilings in the listed venue.

The pair of adjoined buildings were built in the late 19th century for “for public entertainment and education” and continue to be used in this way by groups to this day.

And the latest project is designed to reduce power costs at the Victorian venue, while making them “more comfortable” for users.

Rubislaw Den North extension plan welcomed by neighbour

Now, we finish off with a hat-trick of housing proposals in Aberdeen’s leafy west end.

28 Rubislaw Den North sold for £661,000 last April, and the new owners are plotting some improvements.

Alister Lockhart wants to add a new rear extension, creating space for an open plan kitchen/living and dining room.

He also wants to install metal railings and an entrance gate at the front of the property.

The plans have already been backed by one neighbour.

Scott Barr, who lives at number 46, reckons the “subtle and sympathetic” addition “would not impose upon anyone”.

Previously, neighbours on Rubislaw Den North fell out over a “Barcelona-inspired” extension at one large home.

Plan for Queen’s Road office to become huge new Aberdeen house

Queen’s Road in Aberdeen has been going under a bit of a reinvention in recent years, with various grand office buildings being reverted back to their original purpose as homes – having been abandoned as workplaces.

Number 46 was recently put up for sale, open to offers of more than £350,000.

Like many prestigious properties dotting the long street, this B-listed granite villa dates back to the late 19th century.

It was latterly the home of the Business Port computer software firm.

A Mr and Mrs Keay have now put in plans to turn it into a home.

They have submitted several pictures showing how the interior of the building looks at present, as they detail the proposed overhaul.

Blueprints show how a meeting room on the ground floor would become a huge living room, with offices to become a kitchen and dining room.

More offices upstairs would become three bedrooms and a study, while there would be two more bedrooms and a bedroom/playroom on the second floor.

Richmondhill House plans approved

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed proposals to transform the Richmondhill House charity base in Aberdeen’s west end into a large new home.

They were lodged after the premises hit the market for £550,000.

Applicant Imran Goheer has now been given the go-ahead to turn it into a huge home.

Blueprints show how the property would be transformed – with a home cinema and games room in the basement.

Nine bedrooms would be spread across the first and second levels.

The plans were approved in February, and papers were sent to the council on Friday indicating the development had got under way.

