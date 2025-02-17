Specialist investigators could be tasked with tracking down victims of Aberdeen’s £1m council fraudster – as 98% remain uncontacted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Specialist investigators could be tasked with tracking down victims of Aberdeen’s £1m council fraudster – as 98% remain uncontacted

Mike Paterson committed major fraud whilst working for Aberdeen City Council - stealing from thousands of people.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen council embezzler Mike Paterson
Aberdeen council embezzler Mike Paterson. Image: Supplied.

Specialist investigators could be brought in to track down the thousands of unknown victims of an Aberdeen City Council embezzler – as only 100 have been traced so far.

Crooked Mike Paterson, 60, was jailed for four years in July 2024 after stealing more than £1 million over 17 years.

Employed at Aberdeen City Council, he had unrestricted access to council tax accounts, enabling him to embezzle funds – which went towards his lavish lifestyle.

Beginning in 2006, the former Torry Academy pupil’s scam was eventually uncovered by a council employee in September 2023.

Swindler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he embezzled £1m from Aberdeen City Council
Swindler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he embezzled £1m from Aberdeen City Council. Image: Facebook

How many people did Paterson pilfer from?

Paterson was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh months ago, but many of his victims have yet to be compensated.

His long-running deceit involved 5,700 council tax accounts.

Despite many hours of dedicated research, progress has been slow in uncovering his full list of victims.

A report put before councillors in February indicated that 1,908 accounts had been checked, totalling £563,434-  which is 51% of his ill-gotten fortune.

Of those, the council has partial details for 597 accounts and has so far contacted around 100 people who are eligible for a refund.

This accounts for only 2% of the victims.

So what will happen next?

During a council meeting, Councillor M Tauqeer Malik described the fraud as “elaborate”, saying this was why it went undetected for so long.

It was also noted that at the time of his arrest, Paterson was in debt, casting doubt over whether the council will ever be able to recover money from the swindler.

Jonathan Belford laid out the council's pending budgetary woe to councillors this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jonathan Belford explained the issues with contacting victims of the fraud. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council finance chief Jonathan Belford said they had referred the issue to their insurers and were awaiting a decision.

Labour’s Kate Blake raised concerns about tracking down people who may have left the city without a forwarding address.

Mr Belford responded: “What we have found is that some people have returned to the city, allowing us to connect their accounts.

“We have also been able to make progress with bank accounts still held in the individuals’ names.

“In terms of going further, it is very difficult…”

Aberdeen City Council employee stole nearly £1.1m from tax payers. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Do you think the council could do more to help track down the fraud victims? Let us know in our comments section below

Praise for whistleblower who rumbled Paterson

Mr Belford added that one option could be to bring in specialist investigators to help trace victims.

He added: “In terms of going further, it is very difficult.

“One option is that we would be looking to specialist investigators for that, and looking at the cost of finding people.”

Mr Belford also admitted that some of the accounts Paterson stole from were dormant ones that remained in credit, making it harder to locate the original account holders.

Council bosses are prioritising current Aberdeen account holders, ensuring they are compensated “appropriately and speedily” before addressing dormant accounts.

The councillors praised the individual who first raised suspicions about Paterson.

