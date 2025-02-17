‘Vulnerable’ man David Nellis reported missing from Aberdeen

A 42-year-old man described as “vulnerable” by police has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

David Nellis was last seen at about 9.15am on Monday in the Cairncry Road area of the city.

He got into his car, a dark blue Nissan Qashqai with the registration WM10 DVZ, and drove away.

Police said it is “very unlike” David to not be in touch with his friends and family.

They are now appealing to the public for any information on is whereabouts.

David is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build with short blond hair.

It is believed he was wearing grey tracksuit trousers, a grey jumper with the word “Copenhagen” on the front and black Under Armour training shoes.

He also sometimes wears glasses.

Officers have been checking relevant CCTV in and around the area for any additional information on where he may have gone.

Sergeant Ross Geddes said: “It’s very unlike David to go off and not be in touch with his family and friends and they are understandably concerned.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen David or has any information as to where he could be to get in touch with us.

“Everyone just wants him home safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0871 of February 17.