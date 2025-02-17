‘Vulnerable’ man David Nellis reported missing from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Vulnerable’ man David Nellis reported missing from Aberdeen

The 42-year-old was last seen leaving the Cairncry Road area in his Nissan Qashqai.

By Ellie Milne
David Nellis
David Nellis has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

A 42-year-old man described as “vulnerable” by police has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

David Nellis was last seen at about 9.15am on Monday in the Cairncry Road area of the city.

He got into his car, a dark blue Nissan Qashqai with the registration WM10 DVZ, and drove away.

Police said it is “very unlike” David to not be in touch with his friends and family.

They are now appealing to the public for any information on is whereabouts.

David is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build with short blond hair.

It is believed he was wearing grey tracksuit trousers, a grey jumper with the word “Copenhagen” on the front and black Under Armour training shoes.

He also sometimes wears glasses.

Officers have been checking relevant CCTV in and around the area for any additional information on where he may have gone.

Sergeant Ross Geddes said: “It’s very unlike David to go off and not be in touch with his family and friends and they are understandably concerned.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen David or has any information as to where he could be to get in touch with us.

“Everyone just wants him home safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0871 of February 17.

Conversation