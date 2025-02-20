‘Imaginative and original’ OR ‘too industrial and irrelevant’? Readers react to Aberdeen market’s new name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Imaginative and original’ OR ‘too industrial and irrelevant’? Readers react to Aberdeen market’s new name

Operators McGinty's Group decided to call the new £40 million market linking the Granite Mile and historic Green Flint after reviewing hundreds of name suggestions.

By Sarah Williamson & Denny Andonova
Design image of the Aberdeen Market with a poster of the new name.
New design images show the city centre market with fresh posters bearing the new branding of the venue. Image: McGinty's Group/Supplied.

Readers have had their say on the name of the new £40 million food and drink market which is hoped to bring new fortunes to Aberdeen city centre.

Operators recently unveiled the venue will be called Flint, with the name specifically selected to reflect the history of its location on The Green, and its distinctive features.

The market will be the first of its kind in the Granite City, boasting a choice of 10 vendors and stalls for artworks, jewellery and other crafts.

With nearly 400 suggestions from members of the public, McGinty’s Group had a tough choice to make, with Flint standing out the most.

A drone image of the construction site where the new food and drink market - now named Flint - will be.
The bespoke food and drink market is expected to open doors in 2027. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Marketing director Martin Widerlechner said previously: “It reflects the spirit of ingenuity and resilience that is a hallmark of the Granite City.

“The new branding connects the past and the future and hopefully will ignite the regeneration of this great city.”

What do readers think of new name for Aberdeen market?

And as McGinty’s bosses had expected, Flint has now become the talk of the town – with people sharing mixed response to the “unusual” name.

Park & Strutt wrote: “I was intrigued by the name when I first saw it.

“Now, having actually read the article and the explanation of the name, and how it is anticipated to be used, I think it’s a bold and interesting choice, which I like.”

The name has been specifically selected to represent various features of the venue – from the Market Street entrance’s honey-coloured roof to its location on The Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

He added: “I never knew anything about the flint that was found at the Green, but now I want to know more.

“The majority of comments on here are suggesting calling it something unimaginative and unoriginal, like Granite Market.

“The name Flint seems the opposite to me, imaginative and original (for the city). Good luck to them. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

Helen added: “Sounds good to me.”

The market will have an outdoor area for events and seasonal “pop up” markets, which is hoped to make it “an exhilarating entertainment destination”. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Does Flint ‘really say Aberdeen’ or was Granite a better choice?

However, others disagreed, with several people suggesting Granite as a better name for the market.

Billser said: “Flint says North Wales to me. Why not Granite, which is far more appropriate?”

Keith commented: “Flint sounds too industrial. How are people supposed to know what is inside it? Especially tourists and those not local to the area.

“Flint market sounds like a builder’s merchant.”

How Flint will look inside. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

Bkel agreed: “What real relevance does this have to Aberdeen? None!

“Just call it Union Marketplace or Granite Marketplace or similar, and give it a real identity that the vast majority of people in the city can associate.”

An anonymous reader added: “I don’t believe the name gives an Aberdeen connection to our old or young community.”

What traders will open shop in Flint?

Either way, however, the update on the new market appears to have sparked excitement among Aberdonians, with many now pondering what they would like to see there.

Operators have already confirmed Aberdeen-based brewery Fierce will be one of the businesses to open shop at the venue, and they have plans to attract more local traders.

Commenting on Facebook, Kim McConnachie said: “Would be good to see butchers, fish merchants, veg and fruit stall etc.”

Fierce Beer has been selected to run the bar at the new Aberdeen Market.
Fierce Beer has been selected to run the bar at the new Aberdeen Market. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Fierce

Leyla Minik ER agreed, saying: “I hope we can see fish market, fresh and organic vegetables and fruits, some repairing shops etc. small businesses. Would be very nice.”

Flint is currently under construction, with new drone images showing workers are making progress at the dug out expanse on The Green.

The bespoke food and drink market is expected to open in 2027.

