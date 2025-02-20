‘Imaginative and original’ OR ‘too industrial and irrelevant’? Readers react to Aberdeen market’s new name

Readers have had their say on the name of the new £40 million food and drink market which is hoped to bring new fortunes to Aberdeen city centre.

Operators recently unveiled the venue will be called Flint, with the name specifically selected to reflect the history of its location on The Green, and its distinctive features.

The market will be the first of its kind in the Granite City, boasting a choice of 10 vendors and stalls for artworks, jewellery and other crafts.

With nearly 400 suggestions from members of the public, McGinty’s Group had a tough choice to make, with Flint standing out the most.

Marketing director Martin Widerlechner said previously: “It reflects the spirit of ingenuity and resilience that is a hallmark of the Granite City.

“The new branding connects the past and the future and hopefully will ignite the regeneration of this great city.”

What do readers think of new name for Aberdeen market?

And as McGinty’s bosses had expected, Flint has now become the talk of the town – with people sharing mixed response to the “unusual” name.

Park & Strutt wrote: “I was intrigued by the name when I first saw it.

“Now, having actually read the article and the explanation of the name, and how it is anticipated to be used, I think it’s a bold and interesting choice, which I like.”

He added: “I never knew anything about the flint that was found at the Green, but now I want to know more.

“The majority of comments on here are suggesting calling it something unimaginative and unoriginal, like Granite Market.

“The name Flint seems the opposite to me, imaginative and original (for the city). Good luck to them. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

Helen added: “Sounds good to me.”

Does Flint ‘really say Aberdeen’ or was Granite a better choice?

However, others disagreed, with several people suggesting Granite as a better name for the market.

Billser said: “Flint says North Wales to me. Why not Granite, which is far more appropriate?”

Keith commented: “Flint sounds too industrial. How are people supposed to know what is inside it? Especially tourists and those not local to the area.

“Flint market sounds like a builder’s merchant.”

Bkel agreed: “What real relevance does this have to Aberdeen? None!

“Just call it Union Marketplace or Granite Marketplace or similar, and give it a real identity that the vast majority of people in the city can associate.”

An anonymous reader added: “I don’t believe the name gives an Aberdeen connection to our old or young community.”

What traders will open shop in Flint?

Either way, however, the update on the new market appears to have sparked excitement among Aberdonians, with many now pondering what they would like to see there.

Operators have already confirmed Aberdeen-based brewery Fierce will be one of the businesses to open shop at the venue, and they have plans to attract more local traders.

Commenting on Facebook, Kim McConnachie said: “Would be good to see butchers, fish merchants, veg and fruit stall etc.”

Leyla Minik ER agreed, saying: “I hope we can see fish market, fresh and organic vegetables and fruits, some repairing shops etc. small businesses. Would be very nice.”

Flint is currently under construction, with new drone images showing workers are making progress at the dug out expanse on The Green.

The bespoke food and drink market is expected to open in 2027.

