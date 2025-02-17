‘Gaslighting’ council chiefs refuse to rule out firing and rehiring Aberdeen workers – who are ‘already turning to foodbanks’

Embattled Aberdeen council bosses have refused to rule out firing and then rehiring workers as they fight to save millions by freezing pay and slashing working hours.

Leading SNP and Lib Dem councillors were branded “spineless” as they vowed to keep the controversial option open during a heated meeting on Monday.

They would only go so far as to say “fire and rehire” was a last resort – while stressing they had to make cuts to fill a £5 million blackhole.

Opposition Labour councillors waved placards emblazoned with the phrase “I pledge no” during the debate, before frustrated Lord Provost David Cameron demanded they be taken down.

And huge strikes could be on the horizon in light of today’s decision, with thousands of workers poised to be balloted…

Our report reveals:

The claims that the policy being considered would be “inhumane” to staff

Why one opponent feels workers are being “gaslighted”

And a union leader on the anxiety workers are now facing, with some already using foodbanks to put dinner on their plates

Why could council workers end up striking?

Council staff are being asked to sign up to a pay freeze as part of a move to reduce their working week from 37 to 35 hours.

However union leaders say the accompanying pay freeze will punish staff., while they also worry about extra work being piled on employees to make up for the lost hours.

They fear any such move will hit the lowest paid hardest…

And it could last “for years”.

The plans cover all full-time members of staff who work the full year, so don’t affect teachers and other term-time employees.

But union chiefs aren’t backing down, with strikes possibly on the horizon if an agreement isn’t reached.

Union members took their plight to the Town House before today’s meeting, waving banners as councillors entered the chambers.

Are council leaders ‘living in cuckoo land’?

The chilly temperatures outside were a stark contrast to the heated debate in the room.

Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali argued the administration was living in “cuckoo land” if they thought workers would take voluntary redundancies.

The Bridge of Don councillor protested: “We are told that if council workers accept a pay cut for working fewer hours, that is preferrable to having to sack and re-employ them.

“Of course it is, but we don’t live in cloud cuckoo land and we know that there are precious few who will want to do this in this time of a cost of living crisis.

“This is not just inhumane to staff, but also counterproductive.”

What does council leader say on ‘fire and rehire’ row?

Defending his decision to not rule out “fire and rehire”, SNP group leader Christian Allard called out the opposition groups for voting to “restructure” staff wages before.

“There is no question that this comes from all of us, nobody else.” the Torry councillor vehemently stated.

“With regards to ‘fire and rehire’, it should be considered as a last resort, as per the statutory guidelines.”

Councillor Martin Greig weighed in, adding: “This SNP-Liberal Democrat partnership values all our staff.

“It’s inaccurate to suggest that we are not supporting our staff. This partnership opposes compulsory redundancies.”

Administration told to stop ‘weaselly words’ and ‘gaslighting’

SNP mutineer councillor Alex Nicoll argued that any previous agreement on the need for a restructure came without fellow members signing off on the detail involved.

He said: “We appear to once again be rewriting history without necessarily looking at the detail.

“It is my recollection that yes, everyone took the option to look at restructuring.

“The problem is that the devil is in the detail, and there was no detail.”

The independent councillor continued: “In that respect, we have to be very, very careful where we go here.”

“Let’s just commit to it (no ‘fire and rehire’), we don’t need to have weaselly words.”

“We don’t need the gaslighting of ‘we’ve got to be careful not to interfere’, it’s a black and white statement, the same as a no redundancy policy.”

Allard reaffirms ‘fire and rehire’ position

Once the dust had settled following the back and forth between elected officials, councillors voted in favour of having fire and rehire as a “last resort”.

Speaking outside the building afterwards, Mr Allard stressed that it would be a “last resort for a few, few number of staff if the union and officers have not agreed”.

He also strongly denied claims that notices were served to 3,300 Aberdeen City Council employees.

‘They don’t see how they’re going to manage’

Karen Davidson, regional organiser of the Unison union, revealed the harsh realities of life some council staff are already facing.

She said: “Our members are very concerned about how they will cope with the workload, and the impact on services provided for the citizens of Aberdeen.

“The pay is a real worry in the times of council rents and council taxes increasing, and water, gas, food and fuel are really unstable.

“If their pay is staying at the same rate for three years, they don’t see how they’re going to manage.

“We already have members accessing foodbanks and that’s ridiculous for employees of the council.”

What next for strike threat?

The union says it has already “had overwhelming support for industrial action” and further talks are set for this week.

The local leader added: “Even if we work to rule, this council is not going to work on 35 hours a week.

“We’ve got managers saying to us they have no idea how it can work.

“The only alternative would be taking relief staff but that will cost the council more – defeating the whole purpose.”

