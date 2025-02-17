Tributes paid to ‘highly respected’ north-east subsea worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tributes paid to ‘highly respected’ north-east subsea worker

He worked as a general manager for Motive Offshore Group in Banff.

By Chris Cromar
Colin Forsyth.
Colin Forsyth has passed away. Image: Motive Offshore Group/LinkedIn.

Tributes have been paid to a “true treasure” and “highly respected” subsea worker from the north-east who has passed away.

Colin Forsyth was a general manager at Motive Offshore Group in Banff, where he had been working since moving from Hydrus Group in August 2018.

Posting on LinkedIn, the company – which also has offices in Kintore, Peterhead and Westhill – expressed their “great sadness” of Colin’s death.

Described as a “valued member” of the team, they said the former pupil of Gordon’s School in Huntly was “not just a colleague”, but also a “mentor, a friend and a highly respected professional who made a lasting mark on the subsea industry”.

‘His legacy will not be forgotten’

The post continued: “His knowledge, dedication and kindness left an incredible legacy that will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Our thoughts are with Colin’s family, friends and everyone who feels his loss. His legacy will not be forgotten.”

During an illustrious career, Mr Forsyth worked for a number of different companies, including Alexander Dey in Huntly, Peterhead-based Dales Engineering Services, Kelman Engineering in Turriff and Colpy-located Quayside Fabrication.

