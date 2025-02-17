Tributes paid to ‘highly respected’ north-east subsea worker

Tributes have been paid to a “true treasure” and “highly respected” subsea worker from the north-east who has passed away.

Colin Forsyth was a general manager at Motive Offshore Group in Banff, where he had been working since moving from Hydrus Group in August 2018.

Posting on LinkedIn, the company – which also has offices in Kintore, Peterhead and Westhill – expressed their “great sadness” of Colin’s death.

Described as a “valued member” of the team, they said the former pupil of Gordon’s School in Huntly was “not just a colleague”, but also a “mentor, a friend and a highly respected professional who made a lasting mark on the subsea industry”.

‘His legacy will not be forgotten’

The post continued: “His knowledge, dedication and kindness left an incredible legacy that will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Our thoughts are with Colin’s family, friends and everyone who feels his loss. His legacy will not be forgotten.”

During an illustrious career, Mr Forsyth worked for a number of different companies, including Alexander Dey in Huntly, Peterhead-based Dales Engineering Services, Kelman Engineering in Turriff and Colpy-located Quayside Fabrication.