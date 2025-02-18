A90 reopens after crash blocked road near Laurencekirk

The A90 was partially blocked this morning after a reported vehicle crash near Laurencekirk.

Traffic was moving slowly after the road was reduced to one lane, but was cleared after an hour and a half of disruption.

Traffic is now moving as normal as of 9.55am.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of this accident.

Police Scotland have been contacted.

