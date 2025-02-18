Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire A90 reopens after crash blocked road near Laurencekirk Traffic is now flowing as normal after the crash earlier this morning. By Graham Fleming February 18 2025, 8:40 am February 18 2025, 8:40 am Share A90 reopens after crash blocked road near Laurencekirk Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6694990/a90-crash-near-laurencekirk/ Copy Link 0 comment The road has now reopened. Image: Google Maps The A90 was partially blocked this morning after a reported vehicle crash near Laurencekirk. Traffic was moving slowly after the road was reduced to one lane, but was cleared after an hour and a half of disruption. Traffic is now moving as normal as of 9.55am. It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of this accident. Police Scotland have been contacted. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
