Large queues forming on AWPR as road restricted causing major delays

There are major delays on the AWPR this morning.

Large and slow-moving queues have formed from the between the Craibstone and Parkhill junctions with police currently managing traffic.

Long delays are expected southbound on the busy commuter route until the incident is finally resolved.

Drivers are also urged to use caution while approaching the scene of the incident, and are advised to use another route where possible.

