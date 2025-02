Land Rover destroyed after bursting into flames

A Land Rover Discovery was left in a state of ruin after being engulfed in flames.

The vehicle was parked in the staff car park of Infinity Partnership Ltd on Albert Street when it caught fire.

A local fire crew doused the flames, leaving just the vehicle’s empty shell.

Dramatic footage shows just how fierce the fire blaze, as Aberdeen firefighters approach to put it out.

Firefighters extinguish Aberdeen vehicle fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was notified about the fire at 10.15pm on Monday.

The crew left after about half-an-hour. It is not clear how the fire started.

Police have been contacted.