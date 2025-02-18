Woman 73, dies after falling ill at Aberdeen gym

A 73-year-old woman has died after falling ill while attending an Aberdeen gym.

Police and paramedics were called to the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa on Laurel Drive on Monday evening.

Ambulance crews worked to help the casualty but she sadly died a short time later.

Her next of kin has been made aware.

Aberdeen gym closes after woman dies

Bannatynes was cordoned off shortly after 6.30pm on Monday and the gym closed to users.

Staff took to social media to announce the closure, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

That post has since been removed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35pm on Monday, February 17, we received a report that a person had taken unwell at a premises on Laurel Drive, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later. Her next of kin are aware.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.