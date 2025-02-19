Aberdeen councillor sparks outcry by calling SNP opponents ‘dogs’ as meeting once again descends into chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen councillor sparks outcry by calling SNP opponents ‘dogs’ as meeting once again descends into chaos

Self-proclaimed complaints "record holder" Barney Crockett could be in trouble again after a colourful diatribe against the SNP and Lib Dem council leadership

Aberdeen councillor Barney Crockett Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

“I think – I know – I break all records for being reported to the Standards Commission and I hope there will not be further complaint… but you know, I take that with me.”

Throwing punches like the obscure Olympic boxer he would later reference, ex-Labour councillor Barney Crockett might well be in the dog house again…

The former lord provost came under fire as the unaligned independent members grew ever-more outspoken on the key crises at the city council.

It comes as Aberdeen faces the prospect of crippling industrial action and Raac homeowners are still left in limbo.

In the red corner, Barney Crockett

Tensions escalated during a lengthy meeting this week.

As the “uninfluential” SNP and Liberal Democrats resolved to press on as they were with their response to the Torry housing emergency, Mr Crockett stood up.

He announced: “Disraeli described the Liberal government as a row of extinct volcanoes.

“Now the difference is, that would be a disservice to volcanoes because at one point they were active.”

Former Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

And when the administration gave the so-called “weaselly” assurance that “fire and rehire” plans to restructure the workforce would only be used as a “last resort”, he was back on his feet again.

“I thought the administration would prove me wrong,” Mr Crockett began…

“My comments about extinct volcanoes, the trenchant, biting, crushing comments from councillors…

“There’s bound to be a huge number of SNP councillors jumping to their feet to make – justifiable or not – comments about others.

“When I was a young man, there was a boxer called Ingemar Johansson. A world champion at one point…”

A statue of Ingemar Johansson in Gothenburg. Image: Aeronautics/Shutterstock
Mr Crockett continued: “Before that, he was disqualified in the Olympic heavyweight final for the disgraceful action of not punching.

“He defended himself but took no aggressive action – and they didn’t allow him a medal, the Swedish anthem, he was in total disgrace.”

Battlin’ Barney Crockett packs a punch

Putting up his “toonder and lightning” fists, the provoking pugilist added: “Now, he wasn’t as bad as the SNP councillors ‘cos he did defend himself.

“They won’t even do that.”

The diatribe continued, taking in a famous fictional detective next…

Mr Crockett went on: “Now, Sherlock Holmes solved the case by ‘the dog that didn’t bark’.

“Well, we’ve a whole list of dogs there. They’ve made a dog’s breakfast according to (Labour group leader) Councillor Malik earlier.

“But they are not fighting.”

This is a dog in boxing gloves. Image: Lena Voynova/Shutterstock
‘Sit!’ councillor told as she demands apology for being called a dog

It was then that his SNP colleague in the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward stood up.

“LORD PROVOST!” Councillor Gill Al-Samarai, demanded.

“I object to being called a dog and I would like Councillor Crockett to remove that remark.”

Disinterestedly, Mr Crockett doggedly dismissed that: “Anyway, I will carry on.”

Councillor Gill Al-Samarai. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
They traded blows.

Mrs Al-Samarai twice more pressed for an apology.

She was encouraged to “please sit down” as Mr Crockett would “not be apologising, not at all”.

Lord Provost David Cameron promised to “deal with it”… before immediately inviting his predecessor to “keep going”.

Suggesting he would keep Mr Crockett on a short leash, the lord provost soon added: “At the end of the meeting I will expect you to make an apology.”

But then, maybe punch-drunk from a meeting that went beyond the scheduled 12 rounds, he seemed to let him off.

And in the other corner, the Lady Provost

That was until his wife, Lady Provost Helen Cameron, interjected as councillors headed for the door.

Wreath Laying by Lord Provost David Cameron and wife Hazel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Excuse me Lord Provost, I would like to back my colleague here,” she said.

“And I’d like to say actually… you demand respect from the other side.

“Respect is a two-way thing. You sit and you jeer. You sit and you laugh.

“So can we please have that apology that Councillor Al-Samarai is due?”

Mr Cameron dutifully probed, “Mr Crockett?”

Barney Crockett: ‘I won’t apologise’

“Is the meeting still on, Lord Provost?” was the reply.

Lord Provost David Cameron at the unveiling of Barney Crockett's provostal portrait in October. Image: Aberdeen City Council
“Regretfully, I will not be apologising,” former council leader Mr Crockett added.

“I have Councillor Al-Samarai in highest possible regard. I did not mean any derogatory use.

“I was referring an analogy to a very famous story of Sherlock Holmes.

“And I did not intend any, for example, sexualised, use of the term ‘dogs’ at all.

“I would deprecate myself if I did. But I certainly did not.

“I think – I know – I break all records for being reported to the Standards Commission and I hope there will not be further complaint… but you know, I have take that with me.”

The room clearing, the lord provost channelled Johansson and pulled his punches.

The SNP group was asked whether they would be taking their complaint any further.

Conversation