New Duncan Taylor whisky shop at former Huntly bank hoped to ‘attract international visitors’ to town centre

A former Huntly bank will soon be turned into a whisky shop with a tasting room as bosses hope to make it a destination for international visitors.

The old TSB has lain empty since its closure in February 2021, with grey wooden hoardings put up around it.

It was one of several to fall victim to a huge closing spree as various operators decided to offload scores of branches across the region – including four in Huntly.

A flicker of hope emerged in 2022 when Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky bosses revealed they have taken on the unloved buildings with plans to rejuvenate it.

And now, the liqueur connoisseurs have lifted the lid on the project, which they believe will breathe new life into the town centre and attract tourists.

New Huntly whisky shop to be a ‘real experience’ for customers

Duncan Taylor has been a Huntly staple for many years, offering thousands of rare and collectable malts at their Whiskies of Scotland store on Gordon Street.

Owners have now decided to move their popular shop at the heart of the town as they look to expand their collections and make visiting a “real experience”.

Retail manager Scott Garrett told The P&J that while the branch has been going from strength to strength over the years, it had remained rather hidden to passers by.

And moving into the former bank unit in The Square will not only give them a “better space” to grow the business, but also help them attract new customers.

What can you expect from the new Huntly whisky shop?

The shop – which will be rebranded to The Spirits Embassy to match their online offering – will be spread across three floors, showcasing a variety of exclusive spirits.

There will be a “central island” on the ground floor to act as a “unique interaction point” for sampling and tasting malts.

Meanwhile, an interactive screen will be placed on the shopfront to promote their products and draw more customers through their doors.

It will also have a parking area round the corner – which their Gordon Street store lacks.

Scott adds: “Visitors to the new shop will get a much better experience overall.

“The retail side will still showcase a number of different spirits – probably close to 1,000 different brands with a focus on whisky but also rum, vodka, gin and tequila.

“There will be, of course, a special Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky section with some classics – including Black Bull and Octave, and some of the more rare and special whiskies from the archives.”

New whisky shop hoped to boost tourism in Huntly

The main feature of the new whisky shop, however, will be The Tasting Academy on the first floor, where visitors will be able to taste a hand-picked selection of whiskies.

It will offer tutored masterclasses for up to 12 people, run by the company’s head of hospitality and spirits, Ian Logan.

And for those who might want to try their hand at preparing their own licquer, there will also be special classes on how to make your own blended whisky.

Scott hope that all of these new features will turn the shop into a destination for tourists, bringing new fortunes to the town centre.

While no opening date is set, the firm has lodged plans for new signs for the Gordon Street shop to signpost customers to the new location.

In 2023, Duncan Taylor also opened the Bank Cafe and Restaurant in The Square and are currently refurbishing the Castle Hotel, which closed in 2021.

Scott adds: “We’re breathing new life into disused properties – something for the community to be proud of.

“Thanks to the addition of the Academy, this place [the new whisky store] will be a lot more than just a shop where people make a purchase and then leave.

“It will be more of an experience where people can spend the day and find out more about Duncan Taylor, while also attracting more national and international visitors.”

Read more: