Fed-up owner pleads to turn hotel into house as he reveals struggle to keep the Aboyne business alive

A frustrated business owner has laid bare his years of struggle to keep a Deeside hotel alive as he battles for permission to turn it into a home.

The scenic Lodge on the Loch, owned by Derek and Jean McCulloch, is on the outskirts of Aboyne.

In 2011, it went from being a golf clubhouse to a guesthouse operating with 15 bedrooms, a restaurant and a spa, as well as a two-bedroom property for the owners.

However, the couple have been increasingly desperate to sell the property, having listed it for sale three times since 2016.

They believe it is “no longer viable” as a business, having struggled to maintain guest numbers.

And in papers sent to the council, they revealed just how tough things had become…

Why has Lodge on the Loch struggled?

Supporting documents said the location was a challenge as Aboyne is “not a significantly popular tourist destination”.

Mackinnons Solicitors also highlighted the lodge’s precarious position—too big to be family-run and not economically viable to employ a manager.

Having listed the property several times, Mr McCulloch said the business would close in spring 2025, sale or no sale.

He applied to Aberdeenshire Council to change the building’s designation to a house.

Last chance saloon for Lodge on the Loch as business dries up

This was Mr McCulloch’s last-ditch attempt to offload the hotel, and he detailed the challenges in a message to councillors.

He explains that he and his wife took on 80% of the duties while not taking home a salary.

Mr McCulloch went unpaid while working hard, while his wife was given a paltry £9,000 per year.

He said: “I provide all the management support, the cheffing requirements and 50% of the golf course and grounds maintenance.

“Jean, on the other hand, provides all front-of-house services, housekeeping, spa and kitchen support.

“In essence, we run this business as a two-person operation with three or four part-time staff in the main summer season.”

If they had hired additional staff to take on their duties, it would have cost the business an extra £60,000 a year – likely putting them out of business much sooner.

Mr McCulloch said: “As we are now well past normal retirement age, we are no longer able to support the business at this level, and the hiring of additional employees to do our duties would make the business non-profitable.”

The businessman argued that if the lodge were to remain a hotel, a new owner would be unlikely to make a profit due to overheads like staffing.

He added: “This situation is clearly evident in the fact that we have had the business up for sale three times since 2016, and even though there has been considerable interest—especially in the last two years—the lack of an acceptable return on capital investment has resulted in no formal offers for the business.”

Mr McCulloch’s request to turn his hotel into a house was approved

And now someone with a keen eye and deep pockets could now take on the lodge and turn it into a luxury home.

Mr McCulloch appeared before councillors this week to plead his case.

Members ultimately felt assured that “everything had been tried”.

While councillors acknowledged it was “regrettable” to lose a community and tourist asset, they granted Mr McCulloch’s request.

