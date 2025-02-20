Fed-up owner pleads to turn hotel into house as he reveals struggle to keep the Aboyne business alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fed-up owner pleads to turn hotel into house as he reveals struggle to keep the Aboyne business alive

Owner of the Lodge on the Loch, Derek McCulloch has been desperate to off load the business for years.

By Ross Hempseed
The Lodge on the Loch has been up for sale since 2016.
The Lodge on the Loch has been up for sale since 2016. Image: CCL Property.

A frustrated business owner has laid bare his years of struggle to keep a Deeside hotel alive as he battles for permission to turn it into a home.

The scenic Lodge on the Loch, owned by Derek and Jean McCulloch, is on the outskirts of Aboyne.

In 2011, it went from being a golf clubhouse to a guesthouse operating with 15 bedrooms, a restaurant and a spa, as well as a two-bedroom property for the owners.

However, the couple have been increasingly desperate to sell the property, having listed it for sale three times since 2016.

They believe it is “no longer viable” as a business, having struggled to maintain guest numbers.

And in papers sent to the council, they revealed just how tough things had become…

The spa area at the Lodge. Image: CCL Property.

Why has Lodge on the Loch struggled?

Supporting documents said the location was a challenge as Aboyne is “not a significantly popular tourist destination”.

Mackinnons Solicitors also highlighted the lodge’s precarious position—too big to be family-run and not economically viable to employ a manager.

Having listed the property several times, Mr McCulloch said the business would close in spring 2025, sale or no sale.

He applied to Aberdeenshire Council to change the building’s designation to a house.

One of the 15 large bedroom suites. Image: CCL Property.

Last chance saloon for Lodge on the Loch as business dries up

This was Mr McCulloch’s last-ditch attempt to offload the hotel, and he detailed the challenges in a message to councillors.

He explains that he and his wife took on 80% of the duties while not taking home a salary.

Mr McCulloch went unpaid while working hard, while his wife was given a paltry £9,000 per year.

He said: “I provide all the management support, the cheffing requirements and 50% of the golf course and grounds maintenance.

“Jean, on the other hand, provides all front-of-house services, housekeeping, spa and kitchen support.

“In essence, we run this business as a two-person operation with three or four part-time staff in the main summer season.”

The Lodge would offer incredible views out over the loch.
The Lodge would offer incredible views out over the loch. Image: CCL Property.

If they had hired additional staff to take on their duties, it would have cost the business an extra £60,000 a year – likely putting them out of business much sooner.

Mr McCulloch said: “As we are now well past normal retirement age, we are no longer able to support the business at this level, and the hiring of additional employees to do our duties would make the business non-profitable.”

The businessman argued that if the lodge were to remain a hotel, a new owner would be unlikely to make a profit due to overheads like staffing.

He added: “This situation is clearly evident in the fact that we have had the business up for sale three times since 2016, and even though there has been considerable interest—especially in the last two years—the lack of an acceptable return on capital investment has resulted in no formal offers for the business.”

<yoastmark class=



Mr McCulloch’s request to turn his hotel into a house was approved

And now someone with a keen eye and deep pockets could now take on the lodge and turn it into a luxury home.

Mr McCulloch appeared before councillors this week to plead his case.

Members ultimately felt assured that “everything had been tried”.

While councillors acknowledged it was “regrettable” to lose a community and tourist asset, they granted Mr McCulloch’s request.

