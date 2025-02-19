Look back at Clatt School near Huntly as ‘sad but inevitable’ demise nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Look back at Clatt School near Huntly as ‘sad but inevitable’ demise nears

Aberdeenshire Council's education chiefs decided to mothball the school last August after it had lain empty for two years.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Clatt School near Huntly
Clatt School near Huntly could be closed for good later this year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Clatt School near Huntly could be just weeks away from being closed forever – having lost its last battle for survival.

Plans to shut the rural school were set in motion during the summer, after it was left empty for two years.

It was built in the 19th Century and survived a fight for its existence in the 1970s – when councillors pondered closing what was the single-teacher building and moving its 16 children to Kennetmont.

But brighter times would follow as the roll expanded.

An extension was added to the building in 1995, bringing the capacity to 50.

Clatt School
Clatt School was mothballed back in 2022

However, Clatt struggled to reach anything near that number in its later years, as dwindling numbers again placed it on the chopping block in 2011.

The roll then dropped from 18 children in 2016 to eight in 2020, falling again to just six youngsters two years later.

Education bosses then made the decision to mothball the school from August 2022.

Clatt School around 1884 to 1886. Image: Mrs E Cryle.

What would happen if Clatt School is shut for good?

Talks were carried out before any decision to close it for good could be reached.

The consultation ran from September to November and included a public meeting as well as an online survey.

Feedback from this process recently went before the Marr area committee.

Education officer Maxine Booth told members that the final recommendation is to permanently close the school and reassign its catchment to Rhynie.

Rhynie School
Pupils who had previously attended Clatt will now go to Rhynie School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

What do you think of the Clatt School closure? Share your views in our comments section below

What did the committee have to say about it?

Councillor Jeff Goodhall admitted he was “unhappy” that the school had to close.

But, he hopes the final outcome will be welcome news for everyone – with officials pledging to work “with the community” on finding a new use for the building.

“It’s good that we are going to residents and asking them what they would like to do with the school,” he said.

“I’ve heard a few comments from the community council that there are some people who would be interested in setting up bits and pieces for it.”

Councillor Jeff Goodhall
Councillor Jeff Goodhall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile fellow councillor Gwyneth Petrie noted the closure was a “shame” but a “natural move” due to diminishing pupil numbers.

“There was some concern about the loss of such an old and established school.

“But, what we’ve seen is a decision from families of them wanting to move elsewhere.”

Committee chairwoman Geva Blackett added: “We’re sad so see a rural school close but in this case it has been a long process and unfortunately inevitable.”

The Marr members’ comments will go to the education and children’s services committee next month.

A final decision will be made in April.

