Look back at Clatt School near Huntly as ‘sad but inevitable’ demise nears

Clatt School near Huntly could be just weeks away from being closed forever – having lost its last battle for survival.

Plans to shut the rural school were set in motion during the summer, after it was left empty for two years.

It was built in the 19th Century and survived a fight for its existence in the 1970s – when councillors pondered closing what was the single-teacher building and moving its 16 children to Kennetmont.

But brighter times would follow as the roll expanded.

An extension was added to the building in 1995, bringing the capacity to 50.

However, Clatt struggled to reach anything near that number in its later years, as dwindling numbers again placed it on the chopping block in 2011.

The roll then dropped from 18 children in 2016 to eight in 2020, falling again to just six youngsters two years later.

Education bosses then made the decision to mothball the school from August 2022.

What would happen if Clatt School is shut for good?

Talks were carried out before any decision to close it for good could be reached.

The consultation ran from September to November and included a public meeting as well as an online survey.

Feedback from this process recently went before the Marr area committee.

Education officer Maxine Booth told members that the final recommendation is to permanently close the school and reassign its catchment to Rhynie.

What do you think of the Clatt School closure? Share your views in our comments section below

What did the committee have to say about it?

Councillor Jeff Goodhall admitted he was “unhappy” that the school had to close.

But, he hopes the final outcome will be welcome news for everyone – with officials pledging to work “with the community” on finding a new use for the building.

“It’s good that we are going to residents and asking them what they would like to do with the school,” he said.

“I’ve heard a few comments from the community council that there are some people who would be interested in setting up bits and pieces for it.”

Meanwhile fellow councillor Gwyneth Petrie noted the closure was a “shame” but a “natural move” due to diminishing pupil numbers.

“There was some concern about the loss of such an old and established school.

“But, what we’ve seen is a decision from families of them wanting to move elsewhere.”

Committee chairwoman Geva Blackett added: “We’re sad so see a rural school close but in this case it has been a long process and unfortunately inevitable.”

The Marr members’ comments will go to the education and children’s services committee next month.

A final decision will be made in April.

