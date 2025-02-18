Plans unveiled to transform Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis into three-floor go-kart track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans unveiled to transform Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis into three-floor go-kart track

Official proposals have finally been submitted to Aberdeen City Council to transform the vacant building.

By Ross Hempseed
Bold plans have been submitted to ACC for a go-kart track.
Huge plans to transform Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis into a massive go-karting venue have finally been officially lodged – ending years of speculation on the future of the building.

The fondly remembered department store closed in 2021, despite cries of protest from generations of devastated shoppers.

John Lewis had been at the foot of George Street for more than 30 years.

The distinctive building later became a Covid vaccination centre, and there came some fresh hope for forlorn Norco House when it was purchased millionaire property developers in 2023.

But only last year did work get under way on stripping out the huge shop.

An image of Norco House from January 1969. Image: DC Thomson 

And that was just the start of what could be a colorful new future for the site as it goes from John Lewis to Lewis Hamilton…

If plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council are approved, the five-storey building could become the city’s new go-to destination for fun activities.

Building owners EP Properties are hoping to gain planning permission for a bold, go-karting transformation of the 200,000 sq ft Norco House.

And now, for the first time, their exact vision for the former John Lewis has been unveiled as documents sent to the council outline the ambitious overhaul.

The John Lewis building has been empty for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What are in the new plans for the building?

The list of activities and attractions on offer includes a go-karting track spanning three floors, taking up most of the building’s available space.

According to detailed blueprints, the ground floor will include an arcade, party area and lounge.

And the majority of the space, once home to clothing lines and haberdashery essentials, will be taken up by a bowling area with several lanes.

The ground floor would house a bowling alley.
A new door would be created at this part of the entrance. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Upstairs, spanning the first, second and third floors, a go-kart track would be created.

Elevators will be torn out as new holes are created between the different upper levels, perhaps indicating that karts could zoom up and down ramps between the storeys.

The former John Lewis building in Aberdeen, Norco House, could be converted into an entertainment complex including a go-karting circuit. Image: DC Thomson
Also proposed is a pub, likely on the fourth floor, with a central back-of-house section featuring a kitchen and bar area.

The roof will be blocked off to traffic whereas previously motorists were allowed to park there.

It is unknown whether the entertainment venue will have a direct link to the Bon Accord Centre. However, there are no plans to demolish the link bridge.

The first floor will be the start line for the go-kart track.
The plans are now being reviewed by council planning officers.

Last June, we exclusively revealed the go-karting plans.

National operator TeamSport was said to be eyeing up a move into Aberdeen – having enjoyed significant business from the city at its centre down in Dundee.

TeamSport has been contacted for comment.

