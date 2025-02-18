Plans unveiled to transform Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis into three-floor go-kart track

Huge plans to transform Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis into a massive go-karting venue have finally been officially lodged – ending years of speculation on the future of the building.

The fondly remembered department store closed in 2021, despite cries of protest from generations of devastated shoppers.

John Lewis had been at the foot of George Street for more than 30 years.

The distinctive building later became a Covid vaccination centre, and there came some fresh hope for forlorn Norco House when it was purchased millionaire property developers in 2023.

But only last year did work get under way on stripping out the huge shop.

And that was just the start of what could be a colorful new future for the site as it goes from John Lewis to Lewis Hamilton…

If plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council are approved, the five-storey building could become the city’s new go-to destination for fun activities.

Building owners EP Properties are hoping to gain planning permission for a bold, go-karting transformation of the 200,000 sq ft Norco House.

And now, for the first time, their exact vision for the former John Lewis has been unveiled as documents sent to the council outline the ambitious overhaul.

What are in the new plans for the building?

The list of activities and attractions on offer includes a go-karting track spanning three floors, taking up most of the building’s available space.

According to detailed blueprints, the ground floor will include an arcade, party area and lounge.

And the majority of the space, once home to clothing lines and haberdashery essentials, will be taken up by a bowling area with several lanes.

Upstairs, spanning the first, second and third floors, a go-kart track would be created.

Elevators will be torn out as new holes are created between the different upper levels, perhaps indicating that karts could zoom up and down ramps between the storeys.

Also proposed is a pub, likely on the fourth floor, with a central back-of-house section featuring a kitchen and bar area.

The roof will be blocked off to traffic whereas previously motorists were allowed to park there.

It is unknown whether the entertainment venue will have a direct link to the Bon Accord Centre. However, there are no plans to demolish the link bridge.

The plans are now being reviewed by council planning officers.

Last June, we exclusively revealed the go-karting plans.

National operator TeamSport was said to be eyeing up a move into Aberdeen – having enjoyed significant business from the city at its centre down in Dundee.

TeamSport has been contacted for comment.

