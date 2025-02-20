Airline cancels summer of flights on Aberdeen route due to shortage of planes

The summer route linking Aberdeen with Riga has been shelved after an airline suffered a shortage of planes.

airBaltic has been running summer flights between the Granite City and the Latvian capital on and off since 2014 – but they won’t run this year.

The airline had started selling tickets for its summer routes, but was then hit with news that its engine partner can’t return several engines it was maintaining.

airBaltic has said it has rebooked or refunded affected customers.

It has not yet said if it will reinstate the route in 2026.

Eighteen other airBaltic routes are affected, though no others are from the UK.

An airBaltic spokesman said: “We have been forced to cancel 4,670 flights for the summer season, affecting an estimated 67,160 passengers

‘We deeply regret the disruption’

“The cancellations are a result of unexpected delays and prolonged engine maintenance.

“The airline deeply regrets the disruption caused by these forced cancellations and remains fully committed to supporting affected customers through rebooking options or full refunds as needed.

“Customers whose bookings are affected are advised to check their reservations via the Manage My Booking section on our website.

“From there, they can select alternative airBaltic flights or request a full refund.”

airBaltic launched the Aberdeen-Riga route in 2014. targeting business passengers and leisure travellers.

The first attempt at running the service was short-lived, with the flights becoming a casualty of a review by the airline during 2014.

Popular route

But airBaltic did an about-turn in May 2017 when it reinstated the route, running three flights a week.

It was a lifeline to the north-east Latvian population, as it allowed them to visit loved ones conveniently for the annual midsummer celebrations, known as Ligo or Jāņi.

It also proved to be a popular holiday destination for those wishing to explore Riga’s historical centre – a designated UNESCO world heritage site.

Such was the success of the route, airBaltic extended it to run for an extra month each year, as of 2019.

After halting in 2020 due to Covid-19, the route returned in May 2021, running twice a week.

Aberdeen’s connectivity

From that point on, the planes on the route were more environmentally friendly, cutting carbon emissions by 20%.

The removal of the route means anyone wishing to fly direct must now travel to Edinburgh, where Ryanair offers flights to Riga.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We are of course disappointed that airBaltic has had to cancel its Riga service as part of its adjustment for the Summer 2025 schedule due to ongoing engine maintenance supply chain issues.

“Despite the cancellation, we hope once technical issues are resolved that normal operations will resume.

“We remain committed to enhancing Aberdeen’s connectivity and explore opportunities with other operators.”