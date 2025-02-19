Campaigners vow to take legal action as Aberdeenshire health bosses push ahead with ‘brutal’ savings plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Campaigners vow to take legal action as Aberdeenshire health bosses push ahead with ‘brutal’ savings plan

Councillor Ross Cassie feared the large jump in charges would "drain bank accounts rapidly" of care home residents and would put them at risk of being thrown out.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Union leader Inez Kirk. Image: DC Thomson
Union leader Inez Kirk. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire health chiefs have been urged to rethink “brutal” budget cuts – amid threats they could potentially face legal action.

The board overseeing  heath and social care across the region met today, following days of controversy around a drastic string of budget cuts.

Members were told that if no changes were made, the service would be left £40m in the black.

In a desperate bid to claw back cash, health teams came up with a list of proposed reductions, reviews and charge increases.

Chief officer Pamela Milliken stressed that “very challenging decisions” would need to be made to save crucial money.

Chief Officer of Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care partnership Pam Milliken. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fears cuts and savings could be ‘unlawful’

Chairman Dr John Tomlinson explained that the partnership had no spare cash to turn to as its reserves had been used up.

He didn’t think extra money would come from partners NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council either as they are facing “acute financial challenges” themselves.

“Us and others have run out of road,” he said.

“We have to live within our means, that’s what we’ve got to correct.”

The IJB met at Woodhill House in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dr Tomlinson added: “We need to recognise that we are caught between a rock and a hard place with finances and meeting needs.”

But Inez Kirk, staff representative from Unison raised fears the recovery plan was full of “assumptions” that had not been measured or tested.

The trade union representative even argued the proposal was unlawful.

She explained: “I believe there are some elements of breaches of legislation and the law in order to achieve those savings, particularly around staffing.

“I find it quite concerning that some of the recommendations are breaching the Local Government Scotland Act.”

What savings had been put foward?

Amongst the proposed budget papers were a number of savings that would enable the partnership to claw back just short of £8m.

This included a reduction in transport services (worth £838,391) and reviews of various services from care homes to day care facilities.

Meanwhile, recruitment has been frozen across the leadership team and several posts have been put on hold in a bid to save £100,000.

The in-house home care and ARCH responder service will also be “redesigned”, with the hope to save just over £3m.

Sheltered housing at Abbey Court in Mintlaw. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This review would look at how buildings are used and staffed going forward.

A further review would be carried out at the older adult activity hubs at Doocot View in Banff, Abbey Court in Mintlaw, and Jarvis Court in Fraserburgh.

‘Eggs are falling out of the basket…’

Councillor Ross Cassie questioned how the proposed savings had been drawn up.

“We’re looking at £7,780,510 in proposed savings which is a lot of money that is based purely and simply on assumptions,” he said.

“There is potential for a reduction in staff, we’ve been told people are getting sicker earlier which would indicate eggs are falling out of the basket and being broken on the floor.

“I want things to be done properly and the provision to be based upon need.

“We need to take everything into consideration, and not as this is proposed, by plucking a number out of the air.”

Councillor Ross Cassie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Milliken explained that the saving figures came from senior management teams who had been working on the various proposals.

But Ms Kirk fired back, suggesting many of the savings didn’t take account of the “full ramifications” of equal pay and Fair Work regulations.

She added: “If those were taken into account, which every employer must do, then we are not going to make the savings as indicated.

“There is no feasible way to make those savings while protecting staff pay and respecting them.

“You really have to take into consideration that what these choices mean are potentially breaching legislation and facing legal challenge – from the likes of myself.”

What are the increased charges?

The partnership budget also included increasing a number of charges, some of which were described as “eye-watering”.

It is hoped that the hikes would help raise an extra £3.3m over the next year as the current level of charges “don’t break even”.

The proposal included raising in-house care home support from £887.30 per week to a staggering £1,586.79.

Councillor David Keating. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

What are your thoughts on what was said? Share your views in our comments section below

Councillor David Keating asked for assurance that anyone living in a care home who may be unable to pay for the rise would not be thrown out.

His colleague councillor Cassie branded the charge changes as “brutal” and feared the move would “drain bank accounts rapidly” of care home residents.

But, partnership manager Janine Howie stressed that no-one would be asked to leave a care home for financial reasons.

“Nobody is asked to pay more than they can afford,” she insisted.

What was the final outcome?

Board members agreed to move ahead with the proposed budget savings and charges.

Aberdeenshire councillors will consider the charges when they meet next Thursday to set the local authority’s budget.

Meanwhile, health chiefs will write to the council and NHS Grampian seeking support to retain ADHD services.

This would come at an estimated cost of £80,000 for six months.

A report will come before the IJB when it meets next month to suggest how these costs can be covered.

Read more:

Conversation