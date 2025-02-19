Campaigners vow to take legal action as Aberdeenshire health bosses push ahead with ‘brutal’ savings plan

Aberdeenshire health chiefs have been urged to rethink “brutal” budget cuts – amid threats they could potentially face legal action.

The board overseeing heath and social care across the region met today, following days of controversy around a drastic string of budget cuts.

Members were told that if no changes were made, the service would be left £40m in the black.

In a desperate bid to claw back cash, health teams came up with a list of proposed reductions, reviews and charge increases.

Chief officer Pamela Milliken stressed that “very challenging decisions” would need to be made to save crucial money.

Fears cuts and savings could be ‘unlawful’

Chairman Dr John Tomlinson explained that the partnership had no spare cash to turn to as its reserves had been used up.

He didn’t think extra money would come from partners NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council either as they are facing “acute financial challenges” themselves.

“Us and others have run out of road,” he said.

“We have to live within our means, that’s what we’ve got to correct.”

Dr Tomlinson added: “We need to recognise that we are caught between a rock and a hard place with finances and meeting needs.”

But Inez Kirk, staff representative from Unison raised fears the recovery plan was full of “assumptions” that had not been measured or tested.

The trade union representative even argued the proposal was unlawful.

She explained: “I believe there are some elements of breaches of legislation and the law in order to achieve those savings, particularly around staffing.

“I find it quite concerning that some of the recommendations are breaching the Local Government Scotland Act.”

What savings had been put foward?

Amongst the proposed budget papers were a number of savings that would enable the partnership to claw back just short of £8m.

This included a reduction in transport services (worth £838,391) and reviews of various services from care homes to day care facilities.

Meanwhile, recruitment has been frozen across the leadership team and several posts have been put on hold in a bid to save £100,000.

The in-house home care and ARCH responder service will also be “redesigned”, with the hope to save just over £3m.

This review would look at how buildings are used and staffed going forward.

A further review would be carried out at the older adult activity hubs at Doocot View in Banff, Abbey Court in Mintlaw, and Jarvis Court in Fraserburgh.

‘Eggs are falling out of the basket…’

Councillor Ross Cassie questioned how the proposed savings had been drawn up.

“We’re looking at £7,780,510 in proposed savings which is a lot of money that is based purely and simply on assumptions,” he said.

“There is potential for a reduction in staff, we’ve been told people are getting sicker earlier which would indicate eggs are falling out of the basket and being broken on the floor.

“I want things to be done properly and the provision to be based upon need.

“We need to take everything into consideration, and not as this is proposed, by plucking a number out of the air.”

Ms Milliken explained that the saving figures came from senior management teams who had been working on the various proposals.

But Ms Kirk fired back, suggesting many of the savings didn’t take account of the “full ramifications” of equal pay and Fair Work regulations.

She added: “If those were taken into account, which every employer must do, then we are not going to make the savings as indicated.

“There is no feasible way to make those savings while protecting staff pay and respecting them.

“You really have to take into consideration that what these choices mean are potentially breaching legislation and facing legal challenge – from the likes of myself.”

What are the increased charges?

The partnership budget also included increasing a number of charges, some of which were described as “eye-watering”.

It is hoped that the hikes would help raise an extra £3.3m over the next year as the current level of charges “don’t break even”.

The proposal included raising in-house care home support from £887.30 per week to a staggering £1,586.79.

Councillor David Keating asked for assurance that anyone living in a care home who may be unable to pay for the rise would not be thrown out.

His colleague councillor Cassie branded the charge changes as “brutal” and feared the move would “drain bank accounts rapidly” of care home residents.

But, partnership manager Janine Howie stressed that no-one would be asked to leave a care home for financial reasons.

“Nobody is asked to pay more than they can afford,” she insisted.

What was the final outcome?

Board members agreed to move ahead with the proposed budget savings and charges.

Aberdeenshire councillors will consider the charges when they meet next Thursday to set the local authority’s budget.

Meanwhile, health chiefs will write to the council and NHS Grampian seeking support to retain ADHD services.

This would come at an estimated cost of £80,000 for six months.

A report will come before the IJB when it meets next month to suggest how these costs can be covered.

