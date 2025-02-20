Council rent to increase by 5% across Aberdeenshire as tenants, Travellers and even allotment owners are forced to pay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council rent to increase by 5% across Aberdeenshire as tenants, Travellers and even allotment owners are forced to pay up

Council chiefs argued that fees and charges for the next 12 months were seen as "consistent and appropriate".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The new council housing found in Ellon. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Council tenants across Aberdeenshire will see their rent rise by 5% from the start of April as the local authority looks to claw back crucial cash.

The move will mean residents’ weekly charge will go up by an average of £4.63.

So for example, someone currently paying £92.56 would find their weekly payment hiked to £97.19.

Aberdeenshire councillors met at Woodhill House to discuss the rent increase. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A three-year strategy of a 5% rent rise was agreed ahead of the council setting the budget last year.

It’s believed the move would generate more than £4.69m for the local authority over the period.

A further 5% increase is therefore expected to come into force next year too.

‘Appropriate’ rent rise came after discussion with tenants

The proposed rent change went before elected members earlier today.

Infrastructure director Alan Wood said the fees and charges for the next 12 months were seen as “consistent and appropriate”.

We reported on the plans at this time last year. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson 

While councillor Anne Stirling said the increase had been the product of an “in-depth engagement” with residents.

She added: “It was clear from the consultation that both current and prospective tenants wanted stable rises in place.

“Despite the financial pressures upon us, these are considered to continue to be affordable to both tenants and the housing revenue account.”

What else will change?

The 5% rise will also be in effect at the gypsy/traveller sites at Greenbanks in Banff and Aikey Brae near Mintlaw.

Meanwhile, rent for allotments across the region will rise by 5% too.

However, there is one positive to come from the discussions.

Heat and light charges for the next year will be reduced by 24%.

The Aikey Brae gypsy/traveller site near Mintlaw. Image: Google Street View

This would see the average charge for a three-bedroom property fall from £60.90 to £46.53 per week.

Anyone paying a heating only charge will also see their bill decrease.

Using a two-bedroom home as an example, that weekly charge would drop from £21.67 to £16.56.

The new rates will come into force across Aberdeenshire on April 1.

