Bridge of Don AirBnB CLOSED DOWN as neighbours complain of ‘day-long drug taking’ on quiet street

Neighbours have won a years-long fight to stop a home on a quiet Bridge of Don street being used as an Airbnb.

Woodcroft Road is tucked away on the northern outskirts of Aberdeen.

For around eight years, the 2 Woodcroft Road address has been operating as an Airbnb by the owner, Uchenna Nnamani.

Following a Scottish Government ruling, he was one of many owners forced to seek a licence to continue renting it out.

And it was at this point that nearby residents seized their chance to have it shut down, penning letters to the council claiming it had made their lives a misery…

Six neighbours objected to the granting of the Airbnb licence, arguing it was out of place in the peaceful community – and even suggesting some guests had been taking drugs.

The owner and these neighbours went head to head in a heated hearing aimed at determining the property’s future…

Claims ‘garden left to get into a state by absentee owner’

Joanne Ross, who lives close by, objected due to the poor maintenance of the property, telling the committee she had been forced to pay to keep things tidy.

She said: “Neighbours have been impacted by the owner, who has not maintained it adequately.

“This includes severely overgrown hedges and trees growing multiple feet beyond boundaries into neighbours’ properties.

“This has had a financial impact on myself and others, who have had to pay for services to remove bushes and dangerous, broken tree branches overhanging my property.”

Councillors hear of drug use at Bridge of Don Airbnb

She also told members that illegal drug use had taken place at the property over the past four years.

She said: “When there have been previous tenants, there have been issues with noise and illegal drug use.

“The drug use has gone on from around 7.30am until 11pm and includes noise, smells, and people coming and going.”

Fellow resident Tamara Howath said an Airbnb had no place on a quiet residential street like Woodcroft Road.

She also recalled a verbal altercation outside the property between two men escalating into screaming, leaving her worried.

The overall consensus from Woodcroft Road residents that an Airbnb was out of place in their community.

Forbes Murray said he didn’t want people “in a holiday mood” coming and going in the area, adding: “It is not a resort.”

Mum next door is worried about children playing outside

Aileen Clifford, who lives next to the Airbnb, has been scared to let her children play outdoors.

“I have a young daughter, who regularly has friends around, and I would like to know that I can guarantee her safety when she is playing in the back garden.

“I won’t be able to do this if there is a short-term let next door.

“Woodcroft is a very desirable area to live.

“As others have said, it is a quiet, family-oriented community—not somewhere that needs properties where people come and go at all hours.”

The mum added: “This is absolutely not the correct type of area for an Airbnb or short-term let.

“I can also back up Ms Ross’ claim about anti-social drug use last summer.”

Mrs Clifford also described the back garden as a “jungle” after it was left “unattended for several months in 2024”.

What did owner say in response to neighbours’ complaints?

Appearing before the committee, Mr Nnamani seemed incredulous at the claims – particularly surrounding drug use.

He responded: “You cannot just say things that are not true. There were no drugs used by the people who lived there before.

“Last summer, I was there. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, so there was no way there was drug use.

“If you want to object, please keep it to the truth rather than present something that is untrue.”

Mr Nnamani, who is the registered landlord, later called their statements “lies”.

The committee convener was forced to intervene, asking Mr Nnamani to refrain from using the term “lies”, at which point he amended his language to “untrue”.

Did anyone back the Bridge of Don Airbnb?

While it may have seemed that objections were mounting, Mr Nnamani had one supporter at the meeting, Henry Bob Manuel.

He said: “We envisage big benefits from having more affordable accommodation for friends and family who visit Aberdeen.

“The reason why I am commenting is that there are a lot of lies being peddled by objectors, which is the problem I have here.”

There were also two similarly worded emails of support, but the authors did not appear before the committee.

Mr Nnamani made clear that he would be subletting for short periods, as he pleaded for the licence to be granted.

Owner says he doesn’t run Airbnb ‘to make money’

Councillors questioned Mr Nnamani on whether he had informed his neighbours about subletting the property when he moved away.

He replied that he saw no reason to do so.

Mr Nnamani explained that he is a structural engineer for a project on Albyn Place, so needs a place to stay from Sunday to Tuesday.

He said he would use the property for three days a week.

Ultimately, Mr Nnamani said he hoped to return to the property with his family within the next eight years.

He repeatedly stated that the reason for renting the property was “not to make money” but to keep it available for his family.

Do you think Airbnbs should be allowed in residential areas? Let us know in our comments section below

What did councillors say?

Councillor Steve Delaney took a dim view of the application, noting that Mr Nnamani “appeared hostile” and believed “everyone was lying without exception”.

Mr Nnamani responded that he was not hostile and was simply putting forward his side of events.

After hearing from both sides, the committee reached a unanimous decision.

Councillors refused Mr Nnamani’s application due to the potential for disruption and disorder, meaning it can no longer be offered as a short-term let.

Read more