Councillors agree to move forward with plans for new academy in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillors agree to move forward with plans for new academy in Peterhead

The future of the Peterhead Community Campus project was discussed during today's council meeting.

By Ellie Milne
Peterhead Community Campus artist graphic
The council previously shared an artist's impression of what the campus could look. The primary schools will no longer be part of the project. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Councillors have decided to move forward with plans to build a new academy in Peterhead.

The future of the Peterhead Community Campus project was discussed during a full meeting of the council on Thursday.

As they met in private, members were presented with different options and all the latest potential costs.

They ultimately decided a “major” investment in a new Peterhead Academy was the best option, based on the condition of the current school.

The new building will be located at Kinmundy Road, less than two miles from its current site.

If everything goes to plan, pupils should be able to attend the new school by August 2028.

Inside the proposed Peterhead Community Campus
Inside the proposed Peterhead Community Campus. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Plans for primary schools scrapped

The £71 million, state-of-the-art project originally included plans for the Anna Ritchie School and the merged Meethill and Dale Park schools.

However, councillors confirmed after the latest meeting that proposals for the primary schools will no longer go ahead.

The current schools will instead all be retained.

Provost Judy Whyte said: “I am pleased that we now have clarity on the way forward for the Peterhead community.

“For the academy, today’s decision will provide pupils with a new school which meets the needs of pupils and prepares them for work and life in the 21st century.

“We recognise, however, that the decision will be disappointing for the primary and special schools no longer within scope of the project.

“Discussions are under way regarding future improvement and investment in those schools.

“In the current financial climate, we are not in a position to build what we initially set out to, but this remains an ambitious project.”

Peterhead Academy
The existing Peterhead Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

New Peterhead Academy to open in 2028

“Officers have explored all possible options, and whilst this is a big, complex issue, the rising financial pressures mean that continuing with the project as originally envisaged is not viable,” she continued.

“As a council, we remain committed to a discussion in the community to ensure Dales Park, Meethill and Anna Ritchie schools can keep providing a positive learning environment for our pupils.

“In the meantime, we know they will continue working to deliver the best possible education and learning environment for our children.”

The project was unexpectedly paused last summer when contractor Robertson Group pulled out of the project.

Despite a number of delays, Aberdeenshire Council is hopeful the project can still be completed in 2028.

The next steps include the director of Education and Children’s Service reporting back on the design and finances.

This is expected to take place in June.

A feasibility study will also be carried out to help determine the future of the current academy site.

Conversation