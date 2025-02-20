Councillors agree to move forward with plans for new academy in Peterhead

Councillors have decided to move forward with plans to build a new academy in Peterhead.

The future of the Peterhead Community Campus project was discussed during a full meeting of the council on Thursday.

As they met in private, members were presented with different options and all the latest potential costs.

They ultimately decided a “major” investment in a new Peterhead Academy was the best option, based on the condition of the current school.

The new building will be located at Kinmundy Road, less than two miles from its current site.

If everything goes to plan, pupils should be able to attend the new school by August 2028.

Plans for primary schools scrapped

The £71 million, state-of-the-art project originally included plans for the Anna Ritchie School and the merged Meethill and Dale Park schools.

However, councillors confirmed after the latest meeting that proposals for the primary schools will no longer go ahead.

The current schools will instead all be retained.

Provost Judy Whyte said: “I am pleased that we now have clarity on the way forward for the Peterhead community.

“For the academy, today’s decision will provide pupils with a new school which meets the needs of pupils and prepares them for work and life in the 21st century.

“We recognise, however, that the decision will be disappointing for the primary and special schools no longer within scope of the project.

“Discussions are under way regarding future improvement and investment in those schools.

“In the current financial climate, we are not in a position to build what we initially set out to, but this remains an ambitious project.”

New Peterhead Academy to open in 2028

“Officers have explored all possible options, and whilst this is a big, complex issue, the rising financial pressures mean that continuing with the project as originally envisaged is not viable,” she continued.

“As a council, we remain committed to a discussion in the community to ensure Dales Park, Meethill and Anna Ritchie schools can keep providing a positive learning environment for our pupils.

“In the meantime, we know they will continue working to deliver the best possible education and learning environment for our children.”

The project was unexpectedly paused last summer when contractor Robertson Group pulled out of the project.

Despite a number of delays, Aberdeenshire Council is hopeful the project can still be completed in 2028.

The next steps include the director of Education and Children’s Service reporting back on the design and finances.

This is expected to take place in June.

A feasibility study will also be carried out to help determine the future of the current academy site.